EE North America to develop two GW of solar power in Arizona with Elio Energy

The partnership is another major milestone for EE North America's ambition to develop 10 GW of renewable energy projects by 2026.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EE North America, a leading renewable energy developer, announced today that it has partnered with Elio Energy to develop a pipeline of two gigawatts (GW) of solar power generation and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states with projects expected to start construction gradually between 2023-2025.

EE North America logo (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with Elio Energy is another step forward in EE North America's growth story. This portfolio will provide the clean energy that customers demand while also making a significant contribution to meeting net-zero goals in the region," said Lorena Ciciriello, CEO of EE North America. "We look forward to working with Elio Energy on this major investment in the future of energy in region."

"The partnership with European Energy will accelerate the development of large-scale solar and storage projects in Arizona and surrounding states by providing the requisite financial security while supporting the renewable procurement goals of the IOU's and Cooperatives," said Daven Mehta, CEO of Elio. "We have a large pre-development pipeline and are well on the way towards our mutual goals in support of European Energy"

Earlier this year EE North America announced its entrance into the U.S. market, leveraging its expertise in renewable energy project development and partnerships with other industry-leading firms. EE North America's ambition is to develop 10 GW of renewable energy in the United States by 2026, helping state and local governments across the U.S. achieve net-zero goals.

"In addition to our expertise in renewable energy, EE North America offers a range of commercially mature and financially viable energy solutions that can help address sectors of the economy that are difficult to decarbonize, including transportation, shipping, and industry. We will continue to seek out world-class partners like Elio Energy to help advance the transition to clean energy in the United States while also creating jobs and delivering economic benefits to local communities," added Lorena Ciciriello.

EE North America's parent company, European Energy, has established an international reputation as a market leader in developing solar, wind and Power-to-X projects globally, having recently secured the development of the world's first large-scale commercial e-methanol production facility and the largest offshore wind turbine to date.

About EE North America:

EE North America develops, finances, builds, and operates wind and solar farms and was one of the first companies in the world to introduce Power-to-X technology. Its parent company, European Energy A/S, is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has significant and in-depth experience in the development and deployment of renewable energy on four continents. European Energy was founded in 2004 and has a current project pipeline of 40 GW in markets across the world.

About Elio Energy:

Elio Energy Group LLC is a greenfield utility-scale renewable project developer with focus on solar and battery energy storage across the southern US with more than 2.5 GW under active development along with a 6 GW pre-development pipeline. Elio supports traditional greenfield development to de-risk projects with deep expertise across all facets of development, construction and operation. Elio's "hybrid" development model provides the requisite expertise at the lowest cost possible by combining dedicated resources where needed for focus and accountability with a shared services approach to the technical, business, and financial aspects of development.

Contacts



Lorena Ciciriello

CEO, EE North America

+1 917 900 8115

lci@europeanenergy.com

Daven Mehta

CEO, Elio Energy Group LLC

+1 617 930 9043

dmehta@elioenergygroup.com

Ming Ou Lü

PR Manager, European Energy A/S

+45 31 26 93 76

miol@europeanenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EE North America