Crafted with Love: Four Seasons Launches New Travel Collection, The Perfect Companion for Any Destination

Elegant seven-piece collection of bags and accessories now available to shop online at Four Seasons at Home

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed by more than 60 years of history and a legacy in luxury travel, Four Seasons online retail platform Four Seasons at Home has launched a new travel collection that pays homage to the glamour of the golden age of travel. The new collection reimagines iconic shapes and silhouettes for the modern traveller, elevated by thoughtful design details and unparalleled craftsmanship using the finest Italian pebble grain leather and organic cotton toile – proving that with the right travel companion, the journey can be just as rewarding as the destination.

"The new seven-piece travel collection was developed with a traveller-centric design and a commitment to excellence – a hallmark of Four Seasons – delivered through meticulous attention to detail to elevate the travel experience," says Julie Bourgeois, Senior Vice President, Retail, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Designed to be by one's side, the travel collection features stylish carriers made for weekend trips or whirlwind expeditions and accessory cases that keep everyday essentials on hand.

"The new travel collection was inspired by old-world travel and combines craftsmanship and premium materials; it is the epitome of luxury," continues Bourgeois. "We're excited to offer the collection in two fashionable colors, providing global travellers with either a classic or a bold style option."

Taking its cue from the season's color palette, the collection comes to life in a timeless, neutral tone with attractive color accents in Malaysian Cocoa, a rich brown that will never go out of style, and limited-edition Kyoto Matcha, an eye-catching bright and joyful green.

Shop the new Travel Collection at https://shop.fourseasons.com/collections/new-arrivals

Must-Have Travel Companions Designed for the Modern Era

The Steamer is a classic originally created to be carried on transatlantic cruises, now updated by Four Seasons with a trolley strap for the ultimate on-the-go companion, be it a getaway by sea, land, or sky.

Designed for brief escapades, The Valisette merges highly distinguished and noble materials with an all-time classic allure worthy of carrying the most precious belongings.

The Bowler evokes the spirit of the 1960s tennis court carry-ons with a cabin-friendly silhouette and the ability to be worn in hand, on the shoulder, or styled as a cross-body.

A home for personal care routines, The Toiletries case will ensure grooming essentials are always on hand during journeys around the world.

The Tech Case is an absolute must-have for keeping accessories in order. It has a compact shape, zippered pocket, and an interior holding strap for seamless travel.

Keep personal documents protected with The Passport Cover in a discrete design with convenient slots.

The Laptop Sleeve is engineered with a 14-inch (36 centimetre) padded case to protect tech favorites, for easy use and convenient travel.

Give the Gift of Four Seasons

With the ability to deliver anywhere in the US and Canada, gift-giving has never been easier. Arriving in a beautiful linen gift box with elegant black grosgrain ribbon, the same quality, and care guests would expect from Four Seasons extends to its gift packaging.

About Four Seasons at Home

Four Seasons hotels are synonymous with quality and comfort. Four Seasons online retail platform Four Seasons at Home extends this unwavering commitment. All Four Seasons products have been purposefully selected and designed to the highest standards: from plush towels to the softest linens, from signature mattresses to destination-inspired candles. Be immersed with Four Seasons at Home in a world of unparalleled luxury.

About Four Seasons

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 125 hotels and resorts, and 51 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews, and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

