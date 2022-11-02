REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Location: Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Barclays Sixth Annual Barclays Gene Editing/Therapy Summit

Date: November 14, 2022

Panel Title: AAV Gene Therapy – Current Status and Future Direction

Panel Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:

Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

