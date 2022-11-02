Questis Announces a Strategic Partnership with Wanido

Questis teams up with Wanido to give more employees access to financial wellness.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Questis , a workforce financial empowerment company with innovative financial solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Wanido , an employee analytics and engagement platform measuring elements of organizational health.

Questis will integrate into the Wanido platform, granting Wanido users access to Questis' proprietary technology, workshops, and webinars. Questis' excellence in the financial wellness domain paired with Wanido's expertise in culture, health and financial data aggregation go hand in hand, and will enhance the financial benefits component of Wanido.

"As a leading financial wellness provider in the US, we are continuously taking steps to accelerate the advancement of financial empowerment," said Questis CEO John Tabb. "Our partnership with Wanido embodies this mission and represents a great opportunity to expand our reach and provide financial wellness to a new cohort of employees."

"We know that employee well-being is the not-so-secret ingredient of successful companies," said Wanido CEO Troy Bagne. "As such, we have been working hard to improve our user experience— and by working with Questis, Wanido users will now be able to fully harness the potential of their financial benefits packages."

Commenting on their partnership, Tabb added, "Questis is proud to partner with Wanido, another well-respected, innovative entity in the employee benefits space. With more demand than ever for financial wellness benefits, we are excited to expand our reach and better engage users."

About Questis

Questis helps businesses become life-changing employers by helping employees solve the root causes of financial stress. Their mission is to replace feel-good Financial Wellness programs with proven solutions based on solid behavioral science, real-person coaching, personalized and predictive planning, and cutting-edge technology. Questis is the only financial benefit program that offers deep financial healing to transform people's relationships with money. Visit questis.co for more information.

About Wanido

Wanido was founded in 2020 as a mission-driven organization that exists to empower employers and employees with the right information to drive change and improve well-being. Wanido services employers across all 50 states. For more information and to request a demo, please visit wanido.com .

