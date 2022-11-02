Quark Expeditions Kicks off the Antarctic 2022-23 Season With Immersive Trip to the Antarctic Peninsula

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, embarked on its first voyage of the Antarctic 2022-23 season on November 1 with the 11-day "Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent" voyage. Guests on this much-awaited polar adventure sailed from Ushuaia, Argentina, on Quark Expeditions' game-changing new ship, Ultramarine.

"Our Expedition Team is especially excited to welcome guests back to the Antarctic region," said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-president of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "Our impressive collection of Antarctic trips offers something for every type of traveler, who also get to enjoy superb onboard amenities on the technologically-advanced Ultramarine."

Quark Expeditions offers guests the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the Polar Regions, ranging from Alpine heli trekking and Exclusive Heli Landing to camping and Zodiac cruising. "Equally appealing, our guests get to do it all with the most seasoned expedition team in the industry, some of whom have 20-plus years of experience," says Batchelor.

Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 2022-23 itineraries will visit numerous remote destinations, such as the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, the South Shetland Islands and the Lemaire Channel, to mention a few. Guests are able to choose itineraries that meet their specific interests, such as penguin safaris, visits to historic Falkland Islands, and voyages that cross the Antarctic Circle. "And we also offer express voyages that enable time-strapped guests to fly over the 800-kilometer Drake Passage," says Batchelor.

Guests who book voyages in the Antarctic 22-23 season are also covered by the Quark Protection Promise, which is the most flexible booking policy in the polar industry.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

