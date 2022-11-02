Manulife Investment Management's GRESB Real Estate and Infrastructure Assessment results showcase commitment to ESG integration

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the results of its 2022 GRESB assessments for private markets real estate and infrastructure, released in October 2022 and covering the 2021 calendar year.1 The firm saw above-average management scores for both asset classes. Real estate asset performance scores, as compared to the global average, were also above average for all submissions. Additionally, its global real estate portfolio was ranked second in its peer group. And Manulife's general account, managed by the real estate investment team at Manulife Investment Management, was ranked first in its peer group this year.

The GRESB Real Estate and Infrastructure Assessments provide a rigorous methodology and consistent framework to measure the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of individual assets and portfolios based on self-reported data. Performance assessments are guided by what investors and the wider industries consider to be material issues, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement, and major international reporting frameworks. The GRESB assessment provides investors with global ESG benchmarking and standardized information and tools to help monitor and manage the ESG risks and opportunities. Manulife Investment Management pays a per fund submission fee, per year, for the assessments.

"We're excited to share the results of Manulife Investment Management's 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment as we've outperformed the global averages for all of our submissions, achieving green star rankings across the board," said Marc Feliciano, global head of real estate investments, Manulife Investment Management. "We've participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment for 10 years. As an early participant, we're proud of our role to help establish the GRESB benchmark that is used today to assess the ESG integration and performance of portfolios covering $6.9 trillion of gross asset value across the globe."

"We're pleased with the Infrastructure Assessment results as they highlight our approach to ESG integration and management," said Recep Kendircioglu, global head of infrastructure, Manulife Investment Management. "Importantly, the results enable us to benchmark and to engage with portfolio companies in an insightful and productive way to increase sustainability metrics."

GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Manulife Investment Management was among 1,820 property companies, real estate investment trusts, funds, and developers that participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment covering $6.9 trillion of gross asset value.1 In the assessment this year, Manulife Investment Management's real estate portfolio earned a GRESB score of 87 out of a possible 100 points. Manulife's general account, managed by Manulife Investment Management, received 88 out of a possible 100 points.

GRESB Infrastructure Assessment

Manulife Investment Management was among 652 infrastructure assets and 166 funds in the GRESB Infrastructure Assessment in 2002.1 Gross asset value reporting to GRESB was $1.7 trillion this year. In the assessment this year, the firm's GRESB infrastructure management score for its Infrastructure fund I earned 29 out of a possible 30 points. Its Infrastructure fund II scored 30 out of a possible 30 points.

"We're proud to share these assessment results and outperformance with investors in an environment where the entities participating in the real estate and infrastructure universe have grown by 20% and 17%, respectively," said Regan Smith, head of real estate and infrastructure sustainability, Manulife Investment Management.1 "The assessments showcase the significance of our expertise, with a focus on due diligence and risk assessment, as well as the responsible management of real estate and infrastructure assets on behalf of clients."

Manulife Investment Management's global private markets capabilities include real estate, infrastructure, timberland, agriculture, private equity and credit. For more information on Manulife Investment Management's private markets, please click here.

1 Based on GRESB results released October 2022 that cover the 2021 calendar year. Manulife Investment Management paid a per fund submission fee, per year. The Real Estate GRESB Rating is an overall measure of how well ESG issues are integrated into the management and practices of companies and funds. The Infrastructure GRESB Rating provides the basis for systematic reporting, objective scoring, and peer benchmarking of the ESG management and performance of infrastructure funds around the world. More information about the GRESB Real Estate Assessment is available here. More information about the GRESB Infrastructure Assessment is available here.

Manulife Investment Management has submitted to the GRESB Real Estate Assessment at the fund level since 2012, operating as Standard Life until 2015. Recognition was given on October 12, 2022, based on the reporting period 2012–2022.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

