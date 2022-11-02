Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) Program Expands Into Brazil and Canada

Worldwide talent crisis spurs employers to scramble for ways to retain valuable employees and attract new pools of talent

CAFE Program, hailed as "New National Model" by the U.S. Labor Secretary, is now addressing workforce needs globally

Program marks its 16th year helping age 50+ workers stay engaged and land work with "age-friendly" employers that seek a well-rounded approach to their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) efforts

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Age-Friendly Institute announced the international expansion of the Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) program into Brazil and Canada. Age-Friendly Institute President Tim Driver said "we're delighted to join forces with our new partners in Brazil and Canada, and turn this into a truly worldwide movement."

The Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) Program, developed by a team of analysts and professionals with specializations in compensation, benefits and HR, began establishing best practices for an age-friendly employer in 2006. There are hundreds of employers in the program across all industries, including both the private and public sector. Massachusetts became the first state in the U.S. to become certified in 2022.

Brazil's Maturi, a platform that helps people remain active through work, understands that by creating opportunities for more mature people to continue working, learning, teaching, motivating and inspiring, they promote health and social well-being. Founder Morris Litvak, said "the CAFE program helps us deliver on the core mission and purpose of our firm. We are creating a culture in Brazil that values the wisdom of those who already have a long history of life, which is essential to break the existing paradigm in the job market where older adults are seen simply as obsolete."

In Canada, CAFE program Affiliate Aging Proactively is making inroads with employers in the country's Atlantic Provinces, including working with 20 TIANS (Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia) members. Mary Kilfoil, lead for the CAFE rollout in Canada's eastern region, said "employers are welcoming the opportunity to embrace older adults, apply a proven standard about what is required to be age-friendly, and learn best practices and benchmarks from like-minded employers." Co-lead Ed Leach said "with increased longevity, older adults are a value-add to economic growth, rather than a challenge. The employers we speak with are excited to learn where they stand versus their industry peers."

Founded in 2019, the Age-Friendly Institute (institute.agefriendly.org) celebrates and elevates all things age-friendly. Its consumer website AgeFriendly.org was created to simplify the confusing landscape for older adults and families as they navigate aging and to give voice to their experiences. AgeFriendly.org brings together expert-developed systems for establishing what is age-friendly with reviews, ratings and insights from older adults and family caregivers. Through its research and events, the Institute encourages cross-sector collaboration among aging services organizations in pursuit of a comprehensive Age-Friendly Ecosystem. The Age-Friendly Institute is also the home of the Certified Age Friendly Employer (CAFE) program. The CAFE Program began as part of RetirementJobs.com in 2006.

