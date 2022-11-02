Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Receives Distinguished Alumnus Award

QUT honors Kevin Gosschalk for building a cybersecurity company disrupting bot management and online fraud detection markets

SAN MATEO, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs, the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced Queensland University of Technology (QUT) recognized its founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk as a QUT 2022 Outstanding Young Alumnus.

Arkose Labs founder and CEO recognized for his work to stop online fraudsters from attacking the world's biggest companies (PRNewsfoto/Arkose Labs) (PRNewswire)

The award celebrates individuals who have built successful companies that are operating on the global stage. Gosschalk graduated QUT in 2010 with a Bachelor of Games and Interactive Entertainment degree.

Gosschalk said: "This is a tremendous honor – an achievement only earned by having a clear vision and through strong collaboration between our employees and customers. As an alum, I'm humbled and grateful to be recognized by QUT."

He went on to use the learnings from the Games and Interactive Entertainment program to create a distinct cybersecurity platform that stops the most prevalent and difficult types of attack vectors enterprises battle every day, including – credential stuffing, account takeovers, and fake new account sign-ups, etc.

"These types of cyberattacks are a big problem and disrupt every aspect of consumers' lives – work, home, play," Gosschalk said. "Just about one in four login attempts on a B2C company's website is an account takeover attempt. Traditional products that have been on the market for years have limited effect today against modern fraudsters. I saw an opportunity to disrupt this market, and haven't looked back."

The biggest companies in the world select Arkose Labs because of the efficacy of its technology. Read more about the retailers, gaming, travel, big tech, and banks that use Arkose Labs here. "We do what we say we're going to do," Gosschalk said. "The cybersecurity industry is full of vendors who throw effort at the problem, but don't hold themselves accountable for actually solving the issue, for good. Accountability is in our DNA at Arkose Labs, so much so that we're the only company to offer a $1 Million Credential Stuffing Warranty."

About the Awards

The Outstanding Alumni Awards (OAA) recognise graduates of QUT and its predecessor institutions for exceptional professional and personal achievements and contributions locally, nationally, and internationally. Established in 1991 the awards showcase and celebrate the diverse achievements, leadership, and impact of alumni who are leaders and influencers in their professions and communities.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-based platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

