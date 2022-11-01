LONGBRANCH® BOURBON AND CREATIVE DIRECTOR MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY INTRODUCE THE LONGBRANCH RANCH AT WALDEN RETREATS: AN INSPIRING, BOOKABLE BOURBON-THEMED EXPERIENCE IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

You can now book a stay at a premium ranch in McConaughey's home state to live the Longbranch lifestyle and luxuriate in the unexpected

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbranch®, the award-winning bourbon with a Kentucky soul and Texas heart co-created by Matthew McConaughey and the makers of Wild Turkey, has teamed up with Walden Retreats to bring to life a bourbon-centric, luxury ranch-style stay where whiskey fans of legal drinking age can immerse themselves in wonderment and adventure.

Longbranch Is an Exceptional Eight-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Refined With American Oak and Mesquite Charcoals. (PRNewswire)

Located in the bucolic Texas Hill Country on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, The Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats is inspired by the imaginative spirit of Longbranch's Creative Director Matthew McConaughey, his home state and the influence it has on the award-winning bourbon. Longbranch Bourbon has challenged tradition since its inception in 2018 by combining the unexpected – Kentucky straight bourbon and Texas mesquite – to create a bold and truly unique whiskey. The luxury ranch is a physical manifestation of Longbranch's current Wonder What If campaign, which, just like the idea that led to the spirit's creation, dares fans to discover what happens when they move beyond curiosity and into action. The ranch does this through a series of unexpected activities designed to ignite a sense of exploration and spark curiosity, including:

Creative Mixology Cocktail Hour – A private cocktail session with Longbranch specialty cocktails and curated food pairings

Walk in the Wilds – Audio-guided hike through the beautiful landscape of Texas Hill Country adjacent to the Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats

Illuminating Texas Night Sky Fly-Fishing – One-on-one guided glow-in-the-dark fly-fishing experience on the Pedernales River

Unexpected Sounds – Private string performance by classically trained musicians playing unexpected music ranging from pop to rock, all from the comfort of a private tent

Beginning today, guests 21 and older can book a Longbranch Ranch package by visiting the "book now" page at www.waldenretreats.com for stays beginning March 1, 2023. The Longbranch Ranch room, priced at $425 per night*, is adorned with pops of the brand's signature gold color throughout and comes with a surprise and delight gifts including a signed copy of Matthew McConaughey's book Greenlights and other items for guests to enjoy. Guests can choose to add one of more of the unexpected experiences onto their stay for an additional fee.

For each Longbranch Ranch package booked, the brand will donate the equivalent cost of the stay to The Trail Conservancy, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting Austin's beloved Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

"Longbranch Bourbon brings people together and sparks connection in unexpected ways, so let your imagination be your compass and indulge in finding the beauty in it all," said McConaughey.

Walden Retreats Founder and CEO Blake Smith added, "Providing our guests with an authentic outdoor experience that offers an inspiring welcome to nature is an essential part of our story. We're thrilled to collaborate with Longbranch to offer a unique stay that encourages people to unplug their phones, toast the night sky and enjoy life at a slower pace."

Longbranch is an exceptional eight-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon refined with American oak and mesquite charcoals, offering a nose of vanilla and toffee, and rich flavors of caramel, pear, and hints of citrus to round out the palate. For more information, please visit www.longbranchbourbon.com.

Whether raising a glass at The Longbranch Ranch, enjoying with friends at a favorite bar or during a quiet time at home, Longbranch reminds you to sit, sip and wonder, responsibly.

*Room rate varies by season

About Longbranch

Launched in 2018, Longbranch is a collaboration between Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and Creative Director Matthew McConaughey. Inspired by McConaughey's Kentucky and Texas roots, Longbranch was specially crafted to represent elements of both states and its name represents an extended hand, inviting a friend into your family. Created with 8-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Longbranch is made in small batches and artfully refined with Texas Mesquite and American White Oak charcoals, offering a bright gold color and aroma that is a balanced blend of vanilla and spices. The subtle, smoky finish is buttery smooth, with notes of gentle pepper and toasted oak subtle hints of smoky sweetness and flavors of caramel, pear, and hints of citrus. Longbranch is McConaughey's favorite bourbon on the planet. Website: https://www.longbranchbourbon.com/ Instagram: @longbranchbourbon.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1992 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 23 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

About Walden Retreats

Walden Retreats, located along the cliffs of the Pedernales River one hour west of Austin, was founded in 2017 as a luxury camping hospitality brand. Inspired by and named after Henry David Thoreau's classic Walden, Walden Retreats inspires guests to spend time in nature by making the outdoor experience more comfortable and convenient. With 15 luxury tents, a general store stocked with local provisions and event lodge, the property offers unparalleled luxury accommodations blended with the full immersion in the Texas Hill Country.

About The Trail Conservancy

Our Mission: To protect, enhance, and connect the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake for the benefit of all. The Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail is a 10-mile urban path in the heart of Austin. Since its founding in 2003, The Trail Foundation has completed restoration and beautification projects on the Trail while honoring the founders' vision and ensuring its vibrancy for generations to come. TTC works in cooperation with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department to close the gap between what the City can provide and what the Trail deserves.

Longbranch Bourbon Partnered with Walden Retreats for Bespoke Experience in Texas Hill Country. (PRNewswire)

Longbranch Ranch Suite at Walden Retreats, Now Available for Booking. (PRNewswire)

Longbranch (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Longbranch