FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION RATED "FOUR STARS" FROM CHARITY NAVIGATOR FOR 19TH YEAR

Network of 93 Fisher Houses Provides Free, Temporary Lodging to Military & Veteran Families

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator rated Fisher House Foundation with 4 out of 4 stars again in 2022, marking 19 years of the Foundation receiving the top grade from the organization. Of the more than 195,000 charities rated, only three nonprofits have attained more consecutive 4-star ratings.

Fisher House Foundation is officially On the Road to 100 Fisher Houses. The nonprofit that builds comfort homes for military and veteran families while loved ones receive medical care at VA or military hospitals will reach this milestone in 2024. Fisher House Foundation has built 92 houses around the country and overseas saving $547 million for military and veteran families. (PRNewswire)

Charity Navigator's recognition maintains the Foundation's position in the top 1% of all charities the charity watchdog currently rates. Fisher House Foundation is also one of three military and veteran organizations with an A+ rating from CharityWatch and has received the 2022 Candid Platinum Seal for Transparency.

Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has been dedicated to meeting the needs of our nation's wounded, injured, and ill service members, veterans, and their families. The network of 93 Fisher Houses has served 430,000 families and saved military and veteran families $547 million.

In September, the Foundation announced it is on the road to 100 Fisher Houses with three more houses under construction and plans underway for enough houses to pass the 100-house milestone in 2024.

"Fisher House Foundation is grateful for the continued recognition of our careful use of donor funds. We know that our supporters are trusting us to turn their gifts into blessings for our greatest national treasure – our military service men and women, and their loved ones," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "We always take that responsibility seriously and are thankful for their trust."

The Fisher House network has provided families of patients receiving care at military or Veterans Affairs hospitals a place to stay, free of charge, because a family's love is good medicine.

In addition to its network of comfort homes, Fisher House Foundation has other programs such as Hero Miles, which provides airline tickets to wounded, injured, and ill service members and their families in support of their continued recovery process, and Hotels for Heroes, which provides free hotel rooms to military and veteran families whose loved ones are being treated at a DoD or VA hospital when a Fisher House is either full or unavailable. The Foundation manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 93 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

