California Almonds and Shereen Pavlides Share Why Almonds Are the Food You Need This Holiday Season and Beyond

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From bubble baths to face masks, there are countless self-care routines out there, and it can be challenging to decide where to begin. When it comes down to it, wellness starts from the inside out—what we eat can have a profound impact on everything, from skin health to our moods and overall well-being. A recent survey from California Almonds conducted among 6,000 U.S. adults (18+ years) found that the majority of survey participants agree that healthy eating (73%) is a top priority to maintain overall wellness, and they're spot on. Finding foods like almonds with nutrients that are proven to benefit our whole self, from our energy levels to mental wellness, is a great jumping off point for our wellness routines. To help others improve their wellness routines through the foods they eat, chef and cookbook author Shereen Pavlides has partnered with California Almonds to share some seriously delicious inspiration for this holiday season and beyond.

Shereen believes that self-care starts in the kitchen. When Shereen is developing recipes, her goal is to create dishes that do it all— they taste delicious and are good for you. She utilizes ingredients like almonds that are versatile and can be easily incorporated into recipes for a nutritious boost, or to have on hand as a grab-and-go snack. Shereen is confident that with the right ingredients and guidance, everyone can cook flavorful and healthy dishes. Alongside her recipes, Shereen feels mealtime can be part of your wellness routine too:

Get out of your comfort zone! In the kitchen and in life, Because you Can! Begin your day with good foods, you'll feel energized to accomplish anything you put your mind to. A smart breakfast and feel-good snacking, like almonds (which are filled with 6g of plant-based protein and 4g of fiber, and 13g "good" unsaturated fat and 1g saturated fat in each handful), along with fresh fruit, throughout the day is the start to feeling inspired to push yourself to pursue your passion and be all that you want to be.

Pick better-for-you ingredients: I've been cooking since I was 13 years old and I understand how food impacts my well-being. I notice a shift in my mood and how my day goes when I pick good, quality ingredients. Yes, the foods you eat make a difference in how you feel, your attitude and energy. You should never feel full. You should feel satisfied when eating meals and never super-size it. Portion control and choosing good quality, real ingredients matters. You matter! Try incorporating plant-based ingredients like almonds, almond milk and almond butter into your dishes. The earthy, nutty, salty, crunchy or creamy texture gives a variety of flavors to constructs a restaurant-quality dish, fueling your body with good nutrition, because you're fancy.

Fuel with nutrient-rich food: As a professionally trained chef, recipe developer and social media video creator, it's my job to create delicious recipes that will fuel our bodies. I create dishes from scratch, using good quality, real ingredients to energize you while feeling satisfied. With 6 grams of plant-based protein, 4 grams of fiber, 13 grams of unsaturated fat and 1 gram of saturated fat in just one serving (23 almonds), almonds are my go-to convenient, feel-good snack, when I need an energy-boost mid-day. They're easy to take on-the-go and versatile to pair with something sweet or salty, with a satisfying crunchy texture to fulfill cravings, for an energized feeling to power through the day.

"Almonds are my go-to snack choice when I am working furiously in the kitchen, and they are also an extremely versatile food that I can use in a variety of ways in my recipes, whether it be whole almonds, almond butter, or almond milk," says Pavlides. "The nutritional benefits of almonds are unmatched, so I know that when I include them in my dishes, they are not only going to taste good, but also make me feel great from the inside out."

Although there are many approaches to wellness, prioritizing your wellbeing is essential to feeling your best. As a first step to incorporate wellness into your routine this holiday season and beyond, Shereen recommends choosing nutrient-rich ingredients like almonds. Whether serving in an appetizer or adding some crunch to an entrée, almonds are a great way to infuse wellness into your cooking.

Survey Methodology

A custom survey was conducted among a census-balanced sample of U.S. adults (18+ years) in late September to uncover insights statistically projectable to the general population as well as key audience segments. Areas of exploration included:

Wellness rituals and regeneration

Snack habits

Health benefits

Almond attitudes

Pandemic & beyond

The study yielded a total sample size of n=6,000 with a margin of error of ± 1% at a 90 percent level of statistical confidence. Subgroup analysis was conducted to understand nuances across audience segments, with a priority on the following:

Millennials (n=1,573)

Almond eaters (n=1,884; defined as weekly+)

Millennial almond eaters (n=595; almond eaters defined as weekly+)

Families with children in the household (n=1,641)

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

About Shereen Pavlides

Shereen Pavlides is a Best Selling author and international social media chef influencer and video creator, reaching millions worldwide. She is an honors graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and has worked as a food stylist and on-air product host for QVC, and as a recipe developer and culinary consultant for corporate and magazine test kitchens for more than fifteen years.

She's appeared on Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Today show, Access Daily, The Doctors and the Tamron Hall show. She's also been featured in People, Teen Vogue and BuzzFeed Tasty. Follow her on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube @CookingwithShereen.

