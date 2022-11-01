BIOSTARKS ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF BIOSTARKS SINGAPORE

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostarks, a preventative health and wellness company, is pleased to announce the creation of Biostarks Labs Singapore. After the successful launch of Biostarks Europe, based in Geneva, Switzerland, and Biostarks Labs US Inc, Biostarks Labs Singapore is now the third branch of the Biostarks group, and a 100% subsidiary of Biostarks Labs US Inc.

Biostarks Singapore is negotiating the creation of a laboratory to cover the Asian Pacific region, home to more than 400 million inhabitants. Biostarks Singapore plans to deliver its first kits during the second quarter of 2023.

"Biostarks Labs Singapore's main goal is to contract with public and private partners in the APAC region to best serve the interests of the regional population. Biostarks' technology measures the potential deficiencies of groups / certain biomarkers and provides solutions and recommendations to compensate for and reduce said deficiencies," says the Executive Chairman of the Company, Francois Marland.

After the recently announced global partnership agreement as the official biomarker test kit of the IRONMAN global series, the foundation of Biostarks Labs Singapore makes Biostarks the first preventative health company with a global footprint. Biostarks is a digital health company offering a comprehensive all-in-one solution through their at-home blood test kits, which are easy to use, affordable, and can be purchased globally. A proprietary breakthrough technology that was once available only to elite athletes is now accessible to all, allowing consumers to make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

Biostarks' Optimal Nutrition and Sports Biomarker Test Kits can be found at www.biostarks.com or on amazon.com. The results are conveniently delivered on the Biostarks mobile app or their online portal. Biostarks is expanding its range with a Longevity test, Hair Health test, Sleep Health test, and Energy Health test.

