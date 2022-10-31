Ferrotec Holdings Receives 2022 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research

Recognized with the Scaling Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec Holdings Corporation today announced that it has been honored with a 2022 Supplier Excellence Award by Lam Research. Selected from a comprehensive portfolio of distinguished suppliers, Ferrotec Holdings was one of 13 award honorees recognized this year for demonstrated success across four categories: scaling, resiliency, rapid prototype materials performance, and environmental, social and governance. Ferrotec Holdings received the Scaling Award, presented to companies that proactively invested in capacity ahead of Lam's needs and continue to invest in next-generation tools and technology to support growth, flexibility and future products.

"Ferrotec is greatly honored to be awarded the Lam Research Supplier Excellence Award for the third consecutive year. This award is a reflection of the strong collaboration between the two companies," said Eiji Miyanaga, CEO of Ferrotec (USA) Corporation. "Our mission is to create sustainable values as the key enabler to support industrial leaders like Lam Research to make the impossible possible."

"Now more than ever, the semiconductor ecosystem requires a resilient, flexible supply chain to meet the needs of our customers and drive the breakthroughs that define the next generation," said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. "We congratulate Ferrotec Holdings on their achievement and appreciate their collaboration."

About Ferrotec Holdings

Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (TSE Standard: 6890 (OTC)) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Ferrotec is a diversified world-class industrial organization with a global presence in a broad array of technology driven end markets (semiconductors, automotive, biomedical applications, smart phones, LEDs and FPDs). More information about Ferrotec's products can be found at www.ferrotec.com.

Media Contact

Tom McKee

Marketing Manager

pr@ferrotec.com

408-964-7700

