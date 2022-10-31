An Offer Truly Out of This World: Grab the Family Movie Night Meal Deal at Checkers® & Rally's® in Honor of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial's 40th Anniversary Movie Release

Through Nov. 13, Celebrate the Timeless Classic on Disc and Digital with an Anniversary Release and Checkers & Rally's Family Meal Bundle; Enter to Win a Digital Download of the Beloved Film and a $25 Checkers & Rally's Coupon through Nov. 7

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, celebrates the 40th anniversary release of "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" in partnership with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment, inviting all customers to grab the new Family Movie Night Meal Deal before watching E.T. as a family, now through Nov. 13.

Checkers & Rally’s celebrates the 40th anniversary release of “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” in partnership with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment, inviting all customers to grab the new Family Movie Night Meal Deal before watching E.T. as a family, now through Nov. 13. (PRNewswire)

The Family Movie Night Meal Deal features four meals consisting of four single sandwich options – Checkerburger/Rallyburger, Spicy Chicken, Crispy Fish or Chili Dog – as well as four small fries and four small soft drinks.

Additionally, enter now for the chance to win a prize pack towards a meal and a movie consisting of a digital download of "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" and a $25 Checkers & Rally's coupon at Checkers.com/ETSweeps. The sweepstakes* runs now through Nov. 7, with 20 lucky winners to be randomly selected.

"As an iconic American restaurant, Checkers & Rally's is honored to celebrate the milestone 40th anniversary of a cinematic classic that has become a family movie night tradition for so many households across the country," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Our hope is that our Family Movie Night Meal Deal allows everyone to come together for dedicated quality time and celebrate E.T.'s anniversary with us. There's nothing quite as satisfying as enjoying a meal and a movie with family or friends."

Enter for the chance to win at Checkers.com/ETSweeps now through Nov. 7 or, for more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit Checkers.com. The all-new 40th anniversary edition of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is available now on Digital, Blu-ray™ & 4K UHD with hours of bonus extras including never-before-seen content.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be U.S. (excl. AK, HI, and RI) resident, 18 or older. Begins 12:00:01 a.m. ET 10/15/2022. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET 11/07/2022. Winners selected at random. Odds depend on number of entries. Void in AK, HI, RI, and where prohibited. Restrictions apply. For details see Official Rules at Checkers.com/ETSweeps.

