Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $381.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $370.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 were $23.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $29.2 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 were $22.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $29.7 million or $1.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $1.06 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $988.9 million during the comparable period in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share, compared to $79.3 million or $3.50 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $64.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share and $80.4 million or $3.54 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Overall, we are pleased with our sales results which continue to reflect the steady demand for our products as seen in our 3% sales increase over last year, with gains in both segments."

Engine Management sales increased approximately 2% in the quarter despite tough comparisons. Excluding the Wire and Cable business, which is in secular ongoing decline, our Engine Management sales were ahead approximately 3%, in line with our long-term projections of low single digit growth. Engine Management experienced consistently higher customer POS levels throughout the quarter against record levels from 2021.

Temperature Control benefited from a strong summer season with extreme temperatures across many regions even against record heat and the difficult comparison in 2021. Sales grew 3.3% in the quarter vs. last year, and up nearly 11% year-to-date due to a combination of favorable weather, successful pricing initiatives and overall strength in customer demand.

We were also pleased with the performance of our specialized non-aftermarket business, which focuses on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Our business strategy remains on track with a sales run rate of over $300 million. Cross-selling opportunities continue to surface and customers are beginning to look beyond their current product categories and inquiring as to other potential solutions and capabilities we can provide.

In October, we acquired Kade Trading GmbH, a supplier of temperature control products across Europe. While small at $6 million in annual sales, it provides synergies to our other recent acquisitions, and provides SMP with an entry point into the European market for our temperature control products with a strong focus on the continuing electrification of thermal systems.

Consolidated operating profit was 8.8% and was helped by the strength of the Temperature Control segment. However, operating profit was below last year's record levels as ongoing inflationary pressures and rising interest rates continue to create a headwind. We will be implementing additional price increases and continue to seek out cost savings opportunities to offset these higher expenses.

Our outlook for the full year has incorporated inflationary pressures and interest rate increases as noted above, and remains unchanged from our prior quarter. We expect our full year gross margin to be approximately 27% and expect our operating profit to be in the range of 7-8% of net sales.

Finally, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2022.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "The past three years have presented some unprecedented challenges to our industry and the marketplace in general. While there remain many unknowns related to inflation, interest rates and the increasing risk of potential recession, we are confident in our ability to navigate these challenges. We appreciate and thank all our employees for their hard work and support during this difficult period."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 28th, 2022. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'22 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial-in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-839-9562 (domestic) or 402-220-6090 (international). The participant passcode is 34579.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations





























(In thousands, except per share amounts)





























































THREE MONTHS ENDED





NINE MONTHS ENDED







SEPTEMBER 30,





SEPTEMBER 30,







2022



2021





2022



2021







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



NET SALES

$ 381,373



$ 370,310





$ 1,063,616



$ 988,939

































COST OF SALES

274,589



265,105





770,641



700,678

































GROSS PROFIT

106,784



105,205





292,975



288,261

































SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

73,199



66,509





204,551



183,316



RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-



166





44



166



OTHER INCOME, NET

30



8





43



8

































OPERATING INCOME

33,615



38,538





88,423



104,787

































OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,513



780





4,889



2,247

































INTEREST EXPENSE

3,656



652





6,282



1,356

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

31,472



38,666





87,030



105,678

































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

8,280



9,481





22,407



26,315

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

23,192



29,185





64,623



79,363

































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(14,294)



(5,122)





(17,076)



(7,139)

































NET EARNINGS

8,898



24,063





47,547



72,224

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

52



13





129



32

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 8,846



$ 24,050





$ 47,418



$ 72,192































































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 23,140



$ 29,172





$ 64,494



$ 79,331



LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(14,294)



(5,122)





(17,076)



(7,139)



TOTAL

$ 8,846



$ 24,050





$ 47,418



$ 72,192































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.08



$ 1.32





$ 2.97



$ 3.57



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.67)



(0.23)





(0.79)



(0.32)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.41



$ 1.09





$ 2.18



$ 3.25































































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.06



$ 1.29





$ 2.91



$ 3.50



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.66)



(0.22)





(0.77)



(0.32)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.40



$ 1.07





$ 2.14



$ 3.18































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,427,393



22,090,195





21,719,281



22,201,398



WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

21,847,602



22,543,781





22,153,348



22,678,114

































(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.





























STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



























(In thousands)

























































THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED







SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,







2022



2021



2022



2021







(unaudited)



(unaudited)



Revenues

























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety

























Related System Products

$ 215,021



$ 208,443



$ 618,198



$ 574,595



Wire and Cable

36,720



38,708



114,673



117,790



Engine Management

251,741



247,151



732,871



692,385































Compressors

78,211



75,080



193,551



178,031



Other Climate Control Parts

44,780



43,995



125,193



109,988



Temperature Control

122,991



119,075



318,744



288,019































All Other

6,641



4,084



12,001



8,535



Revenues

$ 381,373



$ 370,310



$ 1,063,616



$ 988,939































Gross Margin

























Engine Management

$ 66,026 26.2 %

$ 66,907 27.1 %

$ 193,855 26.5 %

$ 199,509 28.8 %

Temperature Control

35,415 28.8 %

33,815 28.4 %

85,965 27.0 %

78,468 27.2 %

All Other

5,343



4,676



13,155



10,562



Gross Margin

$ 106,784 28.0 %

$ 105,398 28.5 %

$ 292,975 27.5 %

$ 288,539 29.2 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

- 0.0 %

(193) -0.1 %

- 0.0 %

(278) 0.0 %

Gross Margin

$ 106,784 28.0 %

$ 105,205 28.4 %

$ 292,975 27.5 %

$ 288,261 29.1 %





























Selling, General & Administrative

























Engine Management

$ 42,763 17.0 %

$ 38,702 15.7 %

$ 122,745 16.7 %

$ 109,721 15.8 %

Temperature Control

21,163 17.2 %

17,120 14.4 %

54,230 17.0 %

44,952 15.6 %

All Other

9,273



10,029



27,576



27,315



Selling, General & Administrative

$ 73,199 19.2 %

$ 65,851 17.8 %

$ 204,551 19.2 %

$ 181,988 18.4 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

- 0.0 %

658 0.2 %

- 0.0 %

1,328 0.1 %

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 73,199 19.2 %

$ 66,509 18.0 %

$ 204,551 19.2 %

$ 183,316 18.5 %

























































Operating Income

























Engine Management

$ 23,263 9.2 %

$ 28,205 11.4 %

$ 71,110 9.7 %

$ 89,788 13.0 %

Temperature Control

14,252 11.6 %

16,695 14.0 %

31,735 10.0 %

33,516 11.6 %

All Other

(3,930)



(5,353)



(14,421)



(16,753)



Subtotal

$ 33,585 8.8 %

$ 39,547 10.7 %

$ 88,424 8.3 %

$ 106,551 10.8 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

- 0.0 %

(851) -0.2 %

- 0.0 %

(1,606) -0.2 %

Restructuring & Integration

- 0.0 %

(166) 0.0 %

(44) 0.0 %

(166) 0.0 %

Other Income, Net

30 0.0 %

8 0.0 %

43 0.0 %

8 0.0 %

Operating Income

$ 33,615 8.8 %

$ 38,538 10.4 %

$ 88,423 8.3 %

$ 104,787 10.6 %



STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures





























(In thousands, except per share amounts)































THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED















SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,















2022

2021

2022

2021















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 23,140

$ 29,172

$ 64,494

$ 79,331









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

166

44

166











ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

851

-

1,606











CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(249)

(259)

(249)

(259)











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(265)

(11)

(461)











NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 22,891

$ 29,665

$ 64,278

$ 80,383







































































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.06

$ 1.29

$ 2.91

$ 3.50









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.01

-

-











ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

0.04

-

0.07











CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.01)

-

(0.02)









































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.05

$ 1.32

$ 2.90

$ 3.54







































































OPERATING INCOME

























































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 33,615

$ 38,538

$ 88,423

$ 104,787









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

166

44

166











ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

851

-

1,606











OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(30)

(8)

(43)

(8)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED



















SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 33,585

$ 39,547

$ 88,424

$ 106,551

2022

2021

2021



















(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 31,472

$ 38,666

$ 87,030

$ 105,678

$ 111,817

$ 136,264

$ 130,465





























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,002

7,060

20,895

20,160

27,978

27,170

27,243 INTEREST EXPENSE

3,656

652

6,282

1,356

6,954

1,577

2,028 EBITDA

42,130

46,378

114,207

127,194

146,749

165,011

159,736





























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

166

44

166

270

166

392 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

851

-

1,606

105

1,606

1,711 INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

-

-

-

-

2,600

- SPECIAL ITEMS

-

1,017

44

1,772

375

4,372

2,103





























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 42,130

$ 47,395

$ 114,251

$ 128,966

$ 147,124

$ 169,383

$ 161,839





























































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands)

























September 30,



December 31,



2022



2021



(Unaudited)

















ASSETS











CASH

$ 17,525



$ 21,755











ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

236,342



186,774 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

5,900



6,170 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

230,442



180,604











INVENTORIES

534,310



468,755 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,485



22,268 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

25,911



17,823











TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

829,673



711,205











PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

104,199



102,786 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

47,168



40,469 GOODWILL

130,727



131,652 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

99,756



106,234 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

34,484



36,126 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

42,648



44,087 OTHER ASSETS

30,071



25,402











TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,318,726



$ 1,197,961























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ 52,100



$ 125,298 CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

6,036



3,117 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

103,894



137,167 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,857



42,412 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,845



23,663 ACCRUED REBATES

42,378



42,472 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

37,539



45,058 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

54,215



57,182











TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

373,864



476,369











OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

211,400



21 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

38,618



31,206 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

63,820



52,698 OTHER LIABILITIES

20,637



25,040











TOTAL LIABILITIES

708,339



585,334











TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

599,387



601,580 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,000



11,047 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

610,387



612,627











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,318,726



$ 1,197,961

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)



















NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022



2021

(Unaudited)









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







NET EARNINGS $ 47,547



$ 72,224 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH







PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 20,895



20,160 OTHER 25,904



13,904 CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (51,887)



(15,343) INVENTORY (75,300)



(52,742) ACCOUNTS PAYABLE (31,844)



24,228 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (6,270)



2,324 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 3,807



18,905 OTHER (8,327)



(4,522) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (75,475)



79,138



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES -



(124,663) CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (19,499)



(19,406) OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 12



29 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (19,487)



(144,040)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 141,457



121,854 PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (29,656)



(26,518) DIVIDENDS PAID (17,602)



(16,678) PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS (2,128)



- OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES (54)



455 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 92,017



79,113



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (1,285)



(555) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4,230)



13,656 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 21,755



19,488 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 17,525



$ 33,144

