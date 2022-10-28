Concert Golf Partners Commits to Howard University Golf Team. The Country Club at Woodmore is the New Home Course for the Howard Bison Golf Teams

MITCHELLVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a hiatus of 50 years, Howard University's golf team has returned to the campus and Concert Golf Partners has joined the likes of NBA All-Star Steph Curry to champion its future success.

The boutique owner-operator now owns 28 private golf and country clubs throughout the U.S. and has committed to provide ongoing support to the HBCU. The Country Club at Woodmore, one of the first clubs added to the Concert Golf Collection, will now serve as the Howard Bison's home course with players using the facilities to practice for upcoming tournament play.

At a recent meet and greet, members of The Country Club at Woodmore gathered with Bison players, coaches, and notable alums to celebrate the team's return. Attendees heard from Coach Samuel G. Puryear, Jr., the Director of Golf at Howard University, who spent the evening recognizing the hard work it took to bring the team back to Division 1 status.

Concert Golf Partners presented the Bisons with professional development experiences to include internship opportunities at their various properties along with a scholarship donation. Senior V.P. of Operations Joseph Nowell said, "These players are full of life, committed to their studies and just as committed to their team. We are proud to support these young students and look forward to seeing this program continue to grow."

