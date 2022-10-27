MyOme Presents New Data at ASHG 2022 on an Ethnically-Inclusive Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

Addition of a cross-ancestry polygenic risk score to the standard of care clinical risk predictor tool improved breast cancer risk assessment across multiple ancestries

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme , a clinical whole genome platform analysis company, today announced new data on its cross-ancestry integrated risk score (caIRS) for breast cancer risk assessment that will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting in Los Angeles. In a study on more than 270,000 women across multiple ancestries, data showed that there was a significant increase in breast cancer risk assessment performance when a cross-ancestry polygenic risk score was integrated into the standard of care risk prediction tool.

"Polygenic risk scores- which aggregate the impact of many genetic variants with individually small effect sizes into a single measure- have shown increasing utility in many aspects of medicine with improvement of risk classification for breast cancer being a pivotal near-term example," said Matthew Rabinowitz, PhD, co-founder and executive chairman of MyOme.

Key findings from the study include:

caIRS was significantly correlated with odds of breast cancer across multiple ancestries including East Asian, South Asian, Hispanic, African American, Caucasian.

caIRS outperformed Tyrer-Cuzick alone across multiple ancestries .

Hispanic women showed the largest improvement in remaining lifetime breast cancer risk; 44% increase in odds ratio per unit standard deviation (increase from 1.31 to 1.88)

"Commonly used breast cancer risk assessment tools based on clinical and family history are not well calibrated for women of certain ancestries. Developing inclusive tools that combine clinical and genetic factors is critical for better patient management, " said Akash Kumar, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of MyOme. "MyOme's data demonstrated that its cross-ancestry integrated risk score improved breast cancer risk prediction over Tyrer Cuzick alone, opening up opportunities to better access and stratify risk for a wider population of women who may have been missed otherwise."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and a leading cause of cancer mortality. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated there will be 287,850 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the U.S. and around 43,250 deaths in 2022. Routine screening plays an important role in identifying patients at risk earlier to improve patient management.

Improved Breast Cancer Risk Stratification by Integration of a Cross-ancestry Polygenic Model with Clinical Risk Factors

About MyOme

MyOme is a clinical whole genome analysis platform company helping families understand their risk for inherited diseases. MyOme leverages the power of the whole genome for a lifetime of actionable insights. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), MyOme is based in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit myome.com .

