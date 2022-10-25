Moomoo Launches the Mooverse Celebrating the Tenth Anniversary of Its Parent Company Futu

Moomoo users can create their own avatar and participate in activities through its app and the mooverse during the month-long celebration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the investing app offering zero-commission trading, celebrates its parent company, Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU)'s 10th anniversary with an in-app experience for its users – mooers. The mooverse was launched on Oct. 11 allowing mooers to create their own avatar, participate in opportunities to win additional items for their avatar through quizzes and share their experience with other like-minded investing peers.

Users who participate in the mooverse activities have the opportunity to share a US$200,000 cash coupon. This prize will be distributed among 5,000 qualified users worldwide on Oct. 29.

Advancing financial literacy

Since its inception in 2018, moomoo has launched more than 1100 free courses and articles to improve the financial literacy of its users. It frequently conducts paper trading competitions, tutorial video challenges and quizzes in the US, Singapore and Australia, providing users the ability to trade like a pro.

"We aim to educate investors to make informed investing decisions about their financial wealth," states Justin Zacks, VP Strategy at Moomoo Technologies Inc. "We believe this is a key differentiator to our trading platform. We invest relentlessly on financial education, creating learning opportunities for investors at all levels."

Additionally, moomoo offers a place for its users to connect within its proprietary online community. This offers mooers an opportunity to learn from each other and create a community of like-minded individuals. With 19 million worldwide users on platforms of moomoo and its sister brand Futubull, moomoo believes investing does not need to be done alone and should be available to anyone interested in trading.

Transforming the investing experience

With the vision of becoming an influential global financial services platform, moomoo was established in the US in 2018. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, moomoo aims to be part of the Silicon Valley's center for high tech and innovation.

After its success in the US, moomoo continued to expand globally with launches in Singapore and Australia in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

"Moomoo has a strong commitment to drive technology innovations that will transform your investing experience. The company insists on developing all its proprietary technology from back-end to front-end, therefore it is able to pinpoint the problems promptly," states Matthew Wilson, Chief Market Strategies of moomoo. "We believe that technical innovation should cater to the various needs of all investors. This is where moomoo and Futu will put their efforts in the next decade."

In the past 5 months, moomoo released over 70 app updates that added 4,401 new features, including 1,419 on Android, 1,556 on iOS system, 626 on Mac and 800 on PC.

Moomoo's 'mooverse' is now available to registered moomoo US users via its mobile app.

Download moomoo app and join mooverse here - https://anniversary.futuhk.com/tenth

About moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 19 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

*Users of Moomoo Technologies Inc. and its affiliates as of 09/06/2022.

*$0 commission trading is available only to U.S. residents trading in the U.S. markets through Moomoo Financial Inc.

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Techonologies Inc. In the U.S., investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Any illustrations, scenarios, or specific securities referenced herein are strictly for illustrative purposes. Past investment performance does not guarantee future results. Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com.

