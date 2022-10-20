Tecum Capital Announces Partnership With The Basement Doctor

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecum Capital Management, Inc. ("Tecum" or "Tecum Capital"), a middle-market private equity firm, is proud to announce its partnership with J&D Home Improvement, Inc. d/b/a The Basement Doctor and its related entities ("Basement Doctor" or the "Company"). The investment represents Tecum Capital's first platform investment out of its recently relaunched control equity strategy, Team Equity Alpha Management ("TEAM" or "Tecum Equity").

"We have aggressive goals of expanding the platform through both organic and inorganic initiatives."

Founded in 1987, Basement Doctor is a vertically integrated provider of residential water displacement management services, including basement and crawlspace waterproofing, foundation repair, and mold remediation focused on preserving home value, safety, and structural integrity. In recent years, the Company's experienced management team has been focused on growing its service footprint in the region, while also focusing on growing out its national distribution capabilities of best-in-class products to better serve the independent installers throughout the country.

"I am very proud of what we have built here at the Basement Doctor over the last 35 years, and we are excited to build upon this foundation to grow the platform into a national player," said the Company's founder, Ron Greenbaum. "Tecum made it a priority to listen and understand my family's goals and had an aligned vision, centralized around the capabilities of my people and the platform we had built since 1987, which made them the partner of choice for me and my team."

"We could not be more excited to work with The Basement Doctor team and welcome them to the Tecum family. We have aggressive goals of expanding the platform through both organic and inorganic initiatives, while continuing to professionalize the industry and the broader home services environment," said Tecum Vice President, Sean Edmonson. "It all starts with the people," said Director, Dave Bonvenuto. "Ron and his team have a centralized focus around the Company's culture and investing in its talent. In this industry, our people are critical to the growth of the platform, and we plan to leverage this differentiated approach as we grow the business in partnership with the team."

Footprint Capital acted as financial advisor to The Basement Doctor. Tecum Equity was advised by Clark Hill in completing the transaction.

The Deal Team from Tecum Equity consisted of Matt Harnett, Dave Bonvenuto, Sean Edmonson, and Ian Frazier.

About Tecum Capital Management, Inc.

Tecum Capital Management, Inc. ("Tecum") is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based private investment firm with a multi-strategy approach to deploying capital in lower middle market companies. Tecum focuses on businesses with EBITDA between $3 to $10 million. Tecum manages a licensed Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") and is currently investing out of Tecum Capital Partners III, L.P, a $305 million fund launched in August 2021. Tecum Equity is a separate control equity strategy specializing in partnering with family- and founder-owned business. Since 2006, the team has collectively invested over $1.0 billion in over 135 platform and add-on acquisitions on behalf of institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.tecum.com.

