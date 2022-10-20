Oro Ranks Second Highest For B2B eCommerce Use Case in 2022 Gartner® Report

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that OroCommerce, the premier open-source digital commerce platform built for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, has been ranked second highest for the B2B eCommerce Use Case in 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce Platforms report.

Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to its executive and their teams, publishes its Critical Capabilities report to offer business buyers deeper insight into the capability and suitability of providers' IT products and services based on specific or customized use cases. The yearly report scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. It shows you which products or services are the best fit in various use cases to provide you with actionable advice on which products/services you should add to your vendor shortlists for further evaluation

The 2022 Critical Capabilities report positions vendors based on the functionality of their products to support four use cases: B2C Digital Commerce, B2B Digital Commerce, B2C and B2B Digital Commerce on the Same Platform, and Composable Commerce. Each use case draws on a number of critical capabilities that digital commerce buyers should consider when comparing platforms, including Agility, Complex Environments, and Globalization.

Oro was ranked #2 out of 18 vendors in the report's B2B Digital Commerce Use Case category. Oro also ranked fifth highest in the B2C and B2B Digital Commerce on the Same Platform Use Case category.

Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce Platforms report is published alongside the company's Magic Quadrant® report, which provides a graphical competitive positioning of technology vendors in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Oro was recognized as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

"We believe the Gartner report is a must-read for today's business buyers, and we're proud to be recognized in the Critical Capabilities for Digital eCommerce for the second year in a row," said Yoav Kutner, Oro Co-Founder and CEO. "Following our recognition as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms, we believe this recognizes our success in delivering what B2B customers want — an innovative, industry-leading solution capable of flexibly meeting complex business needs across diverse deployment scenarios."

To learn more about Oro's ranking and recognition in 2022 Gartner reports, download the Critical Capabilities report here, and the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce here.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information, visit: https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/

