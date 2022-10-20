CGTN: 20th CPC National Congress: How China responds to a changing world

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 is nearing its end but the world continues to struggle against COVID-19, economic recessions and conflicts. Against the backdrop of growing risks and uncertainties, how China handles its relations with the world is under the spotlight.

At the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday, Xi Jinping pointed out that the world has once again reached a crossroads in history, and its future course will be decided by all the world's peoples.

"The Chinese people are ready to work hand in hand with people across the world to create an even brighter future for humanity," Xi said.

China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, he added.

'Circle of friends' is expanding

In the past decade, the total number of countries with which China has established diplomatic relations has increased to 181, said Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

The media conference was hosted by the Press Center for the 20th CPC National Congress on the topic "Under the Guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, Forge Ahead and Strive to Break New Ground for Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics."

"We have established partnerships with 113 countries and regional organizations, making friends across the world and putting in place a global partnership network," he said.

Effectively safeguarding the country's national sovereignty, security and development interests is another highlight in China's diplomacy.

China has engaged in a fight against words and deeds that harm the country's national interests and dignity, such as fighting resolutely on the Taiwan question and issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang, among others.

Moreover, head-of-state diplomacy has deepened the international community's understanding of China. In the past 10 years, President Xi Jinping has made 42 visits to 69 countries on five continents and received over 100 heads of state and government at home, drawing a grand blueprint for China's partnership with other countries.

Building a global community of development with a shared future

Ma stressed at the press conference that safeguarding world peace, promoting common development and building a community with a shared future for mankind is the overall goal of China's diplomacy in the new era.

Just as Ma said, China has and will continue to take concrete actions to implement the goal.

For instance, since last year, Xi has put forward the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, further enriching the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by the country has become an international public initiative and a platform for global economic cooperation guided by an overall vision.

By the end of July 2022, China had signed more than 200 BRI cooperation agreements with 149 countries and 32 international organizations, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, China has also proved its commitment in practicing the overall goal of the country's diplomacy. Standing at the forefront of international anti-pandemic cooperation, the country has carried out its largest global emergency humanitarian operation and promoted the building of a global community of health for all.

Since the start of the Ukraine crisis earlier this year, China has been making unremitting efforts to defuse tensions and working actively to promote dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, voicing its support for peace and doing its best for talks.

Highlighted in the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, China's diplomacy in the new era is undoubtedly drawing the world's attention. China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, Xi said.

The answer is firm and clear.

