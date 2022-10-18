1MORE Introduces Aero, Its First Spatial Audio Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

Boasting an extraordinary immersive cinematic experience never to forget, the new 1MORE Aero emulates a real-world listening experience all whilst canceling out up to 42dB of ambient noise and offers smart loudness technology.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, announces an exciting new addition to its True Wireless earbuds range with the release of the 1MORE Aero . The Aero is one of only a select handful of earbuds offering a new listening experience with the inclusion of Spatial Audio; a dynamic head-tracking technology via a built-in gyroscope allowing the user to venture into immersion. Along with the ability to detect the listener's head movements in real time, the Aero comes complete with 1MORE's wide frequency QuietMax active noise-canceling (ANC) technology that provides up to 42dB of noise-canceling depth at a wider than normal range of frequencies from 40Hz up to 4000Hz, meaning the 1MORE Aero can block out more of the ambient noise whether it be the roar from the in-flight engines to the hustle & bustle of traditional city life. Furthermore, the Aero introduces the Smart Loudness Technology, which can provide a richer, more complete listening experience even at lower volumes with AI automatically compensating for many of the missing details both at high & low frequencies. The result is a punchier, much more resonant sound, for $109.99.

Featuring 10mm drivers alongside diamond-like-carbon diaphragm for both an impactful bass and scintillating acoustic highs, the 1MORE Aero can also cater to all music genres thanks to 12 studio-grade EQ presets via the 1MORE MUSIC App. Like all of 1MORE's headphones, the Aero is already precisely tuned and balanced by Luca Bignardi – 1MORE's famed in-house 4-time Grammy award-winning sound engineer. The Aero offers 28-hours of playback and a 15-minute Quick Charge feature that allows the Aero to gain back 3-hours of playtime. The 1MORE Aero also features Qi technology for effortless wireless charging. The Aero also supports the latest Dual-Device connectivity, allowing for a simultaneous connection of two separate devices that the user can seamlessly switch between.

The Aero comes with five noise-canceling modes, including a milder mode, Wind Noise Resistant mode to help filter out microphone interference, an Adaptive ANC mode to automatically detect the right level of noise canceling depth based on the ambient sounds around the user, and a Transparency Mode that keeps the real world at their fingertips to clearly hear important travel announcements, all without removing the earbuds.

Pre-orders for the Aero open from October 18th (US and CA only) and officially launch on October 25th. To celebrate the launch, 1MORE is offering $20 off between October 18th to November 18th using coupons at Amazon and via the code 'AERO20' redeemable on the 1MORE US and UK website . Orders placed on the USA website within the first month will also come with a free Qi charger.

Product MSRP: $109.99; $89.99 after $20 discount (valid until November 18th)

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software, and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior audio quality at consumer-friendly prices. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

