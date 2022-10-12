Peninsula Fiber Network Announces the Addition of Two NG-911 Program Technicians

MARQUETTE, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announced the addition of Brent LaJoie and Steven Kuhns to its Michigan NG911 Team based in Marquette.

LaJoie is a U.S. veteran after serving 8 years in the U.S. Army. He joins PFN's team with extensive telecommunications experience, having worked with CenturyLink and Michigan Broadband Services throughout the states of Michigan and Wisconsin over the past 24 years.

Kuhns is also a U.S. veteran after serving in the United States Air Force. He joins PFN's team with extensive telecommunications experience having worked for CenturyLink and Acentek throughout Michigan for over 25 years.

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated, "PFN is growing rapidly, and we are fortunate to hire Brent and Steve. They both bring invaluable experience and knowledge. They will work with our Next Generation 911 [NG-911] team where their previous work experience and skills will be utilized."

LaJoie joins the Peninsula Fiber Network team with extensive telecommunications experience. He was a Supervisor Region Operations with CenturyLink/Lumen for over 20 years and Manager of Field Operations for three years with Michigan Broadband Services. He enjoys hunting, woodworking and spending time with family in his spare time. Brent and his wife reside in Barbeau, MI.

Kuhns joins the Peninsula Fiber Network team with extensive telecommunications experience. He was a Central Office Technician with CenturyLink /Lumen as well as a Network Technician with Alltel. He enjoys golfing, bowling, and spending time with family in his spare time. Steven and his wife reside in Manton, MI.

