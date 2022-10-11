World's Largest Cannabis Video Platform Evolves into Full Social Media User Experience with 'Pipeline' Update from WeedTube

Pipeline offers users an 18+ social platform that allows content pertaining to legal marijuana, amidst mounting censorship and deletion from other social media companies.

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeedTube , the video-sharing app developed in 2018 as a response to the strict censorship of marijuana content from YouTube, has expanded the User Experience to include a full social media suite in an update called Pipeline. Pipeline is an 18+ social network where users can post pictures, short videos, text updates, links or articles pertaining to marijuana, mushrooms (psilocybin), and other plant-based medical therapies without the risk of deletion.

As the U.S. and other countries continue to rapidly change drug laws , Pipeline offers an expansive online community to engage and discuss the previously-taboo topic without content warnings or bans like YouTube and Instagram. Pipeline was designed without a profit-driven algorithm to sell you products or hijack your attention span, but rather to foster authentic connections about the use of marijuana and other mood-altering plants. Pipeline gives users the opportunity to build an organic presence through social engagement reminiscent of the early days of YouTube, before Big Social placed advertising profitability over User Experience.

Gen Z audiences that grew up on their parent's social media are craving authentic content more than ever, and the Pipeline offers the organic social networking experience that captured millennials in the late 2000s, with the modern, Instagram-era features of the 2020s. Pipeline is an age-gated 18+ platform to market directly to adults- allowing for more creativity and flexibility in advertising and what products can be advertised.

Pipeline is available for free to download starting today in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

About Pipeline by WeedTube

WeedTube is the video-sharing platform developed in response to the online social media censorship of cannabis. In 2018, YouTube deleted the channels of cannabis enthusiasts at an unprecedented rate, so a group of deleted creators crowdfunded from the cannabis community to create a platform that embraces cannabis, and offers cannabis businesses commercial-style advertising. Since then, millions of people have joined WeedTube to watch, sesh, and share with their favorite cannabis content creators without the risk of deletion. Now with the updated features of Pipeline, users are able to enjoy a full suite of social networking features while talking and learning about cannabis.

