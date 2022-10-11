Rapidly-expanding brand signs franchise agreement to open first Indianapolis location in early 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has signed an area development agreement to bring the award-winning brand to downtown Indianapolis, located at 247 S. Meridian Street in the historic wholesale district.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® Inks Deal with Football Legend Derrick Brooks to Bring Award-Winning Restaurant to Indy (PRNewswire)

Todd Johnson, chief executive officer of Trident Hospitality, is partnering with legendary Tampa Bay linebacker Derrick Brooks, and financial partner Wade Kornblith to open the first Walk-On's in Indianapolis. The agreement also includes other areas in Indiana.

Johnson has served as an owner, operator and landlord for multiple restaurant and hospitality properties in Indiana and Florida since 1991. Brooks was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and currently serves as a discipline appeals officer for the NFL Players Association. Kornblith has over 20 years' experience in the financial service industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Todd, Derrick, and Wade to the Walk-On's family and as they prepare to serve the Indianapolis community," said Walk-On's Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. "With Todd's three decades of expertise in the restaurant sector, Wade's financial knowledge and the leadership qualities Derrick has showcased on and off the field, we have no doubt that the people of Indy are in great hands!"

For Johnson, Walk-On's was love at first sight — and bite.

"I dined at Walk-On's for the first time at the Tampa location, shortly after it opened earlier this year, and immediately fell in love with the food and atmosphere," Johnson said. "Everything about the experience was great. After meeting Derrick and Wade and seeing their passion for excellence, teaming up to open the first Walk-On's location in Indianapolis made perfect sense."

"I'm so excited to be part of the Walk-On's team. Brandon has built a concept centered around a people-first and team mentality – and that's something we're proud to be a part of," said Brooks. "A delicious, scratch-made menu and wall-to-wall TVs to catch your favorite game just make it that much better."

This will mark the second Walk-On's restaurant in Indiana after the brand teamed up with Aramark to open its first nontraditional site on the campus of Purdue University's, alma-mater of Walk-On's co-owner and Super Bowl-champion quarterback Drew Brees.

At Walk-On's, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering Americana and Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact CFE Kelly Parker at 225.330.4533.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com.

