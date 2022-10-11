Protiviti's 'Birdies for Meals' Campaign with Professional Golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho Provides 158,000 Meals for the Hungry

Total meals donated through the firm's 'i on Hunger' program now exceeds 13 million

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti is donating 158,000 meals to people in need as a result of its 2022 'Birdies for Meals' campaign. For the second year, the global consulting firm pledged to donate 1,000 meals for every birdie made by professional golfers Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho during this year's Major Championship season. The meals will be donated as part of Protiviti's broader 'i on Hunger' community service initiative, bringing the total number of meals donated to more than 13 million since the program began in late 2014.

Helping to alleviate hunger remains a cause close to our hearts.

Fitzpatrick and Kupcho, who have been brand ambassadors for Protiviti since 2020, together made 136 birdies and one eagle during a notable 2022 season in which Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open and Kupcho won the Chevron Championship. In addition, Protiviti donated a further 20,000 meals to acknowledge the firm's 20th anniversary in May. Of the 158,000 donated meals, 78,000 went directly to Ukrainian relief.

"Matt and Jen brought us a thrilling season of golf for our 20th anniversary year," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "It has been a great pleasure to support their efforts, and an even greater one to boost our 'i on Hunger' program through their success. Helping to alleviate hunger remains a cause close to our hearts, and we'll continue working closely with our non-profit partners to provide meals for those in need and assist in finding ways to improve food availability, quality and utilization globally."

Besides carding birdies to help the hungry, the golfers help out off the golf course, too. Last month, Kupcho joined nearly 100 Protiviti employee volunteers at the firm's Americas Delivery Center in Blue Ash, Ohio in packing over 50,000 meals. Through Protiviti's partnership with U.S. Hunger, the meals were donated to Freestore Food Bank in Cincinnati to feed local people in need.

For more details about Protiviti's 'i on Hunger' program, please visit: www.ionhunger.com/

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, including photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

