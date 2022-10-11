Medcura Names New Surgical Scientific Advisory Board

Accomplished surgeons will provide expert guidance on Medcura's clinical, technical and market development.

RIVERDALE, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven top cardiothoracic, general, trauma, veterinary, and neurosurgeons will lead commercial-stage life science and medical device company Medcura Inc.'s new Surgical Scientific Advisory Board guiding the development and commercialization of its platform of surgical hemostats.

Medcura, Inc. (PRNewswire)

This team of surgeons will provide front-line experience and insights on operating room use of surgical hemostats across multiple specialties, including the use of Medcura's LifeGel™ Absorbable Hemostat, a proprietary biopolymer matrix of fatty acids custom grafted to polysaccharides .

Medcura's core technology is central to a platform of impantable products that include LifeGel™ and LifeFoam™—the latter recently cited in research as having "significant potential" to save lives in military combat settings.

In sharp contrast to blood clotting products containing the much more expensive-to-manufacture enzyme thrombin, the active components in the Medcura's products are low-cost and environmentally sustainable. Already cleared by the FDA for vascular closure and high-performance first-aid applications, these inert, non-toxic, and self-assembling biopolymers are well-characterized in scientific literature and Medcura publications.

"It's important that we take an 'outside-in' approach to our continued growth, gathering external insights and advice from the professionals who would use and recommend our products," said Medcura CEO Jim Buck. "This Surgical Scientific Advisory Board formalizes that important process by gathering some of the most reputable surgeons in their fields to offer the kind of insight that only they can provide."

Leading the Medcura Surgical Scientific Advisory Board are:

Kenneth Renkens , MD, Medcura Chief Medical Officer: A retired neurosurgeon specializing in spinal surgery at Indiana Spine Group, Dr. Renkens is a Diplomat of the American Board of Neurological Surgery and a Clinical Instructor for Orthopaedic Surgery at the Indiana University School of Medicine . Dr. Renkens has enrolled multiple spine patients in numerous FDA IDE hemostasis clinical trials that have brought products to market.





Brian A. Bruckner , MD: A cardio-thoracic surgeon, Dr. Bruckner is the Director of Heart Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis and served at Houston Methodist Hospital, one of the nation's top



A cardio-thoracic surgeon, Dr. Bruckner is the Director of Heart Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support at Baptist Memorial Hospital inand served at Houston Methodist Hospital, one of the nation's top hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery , and has co-authored 76 peer reviewed articles.

Phillip P. Shadduck , MD, DrHC: A general surgeon in Durham, N.C. affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital and Duke Regional Hospital, Dr. Shadduck has published more than 50 scientific articles, abstracts, and book chapters, he has served as Editor of the SAGES Manual Ethics of Surgical Innovation, and he serves on several editorial boards and in leadership positions with the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and the Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons (President 2016-2017).





William D. Spotnitz , MD., M.B.A.: As a cardiothoracic surgeon, academic Division Chief and medical researcher, Dr. Spotnitz has made significant contributions to surgical techniques and published, more than 60 papers on hemostats, sealants, and adhesives. He previously served as the Founder and Director of the University of Virginia Health System's Tissue, Adhesive and Surgical Therapeutic Advancement Centers.





Felix Vega , V.M.D.: During a decade of private practice, Dr. Vega specialized in the medical and surgical care of exotic animals, and he previously served as Chief of Experimental Medicine and Surgery at Preclinical Medevice Innovations. He is co-inventor on 15 patents and has authorized numerous scientific publications and presentations.





Mayur Narayan , M.D.: At the end of this month, Dr. Narayan will start his new position as Division Chief of Acute Care Surgery and Chief of Trauma at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Currently he serves as an Attending Surgeon at Weill Cornell Medical Center serving in the Division of Trauma, Burns, Critical and Acute Care Surgery. He was previously Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX , where he also served as Chief of Acute Care Surgery, Chief of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Associate Program Director for the General Surgery Residency Program.





Grant Bochiccio, MD, MPH: A Harry Edison Professor of Surgery at Washington University in St. Louis and Chief of Acute and Critical Care Surgery. He also currently serves as a Journal Reviewer for numerous peer reviewed journals. Dr. Bochiccio has participated in numerous FDA IDE hemostasis clinical trials.

About the Company

Medcura Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products for surgical, medical, and consumer applications. The Company combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with proprietary chemistry across a broad spectrum of clinical applications, with our Breakthrough Device, Life Foam™, now leading the expansion into internal and surgical procedures. Learn more about Medcura's growing product line at www.medcurainc.com.

Media Contact:

Nisha Patel

npatel@inspire-agency.com

864-384-2403

Inspire Agency on behalf of Medcura, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medcura, Inc.