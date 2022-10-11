Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) will host its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website after market close on October 31, 2022.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

When: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET



Hosts: Christopher Rossi, President and CEO

Patrick Watson, Vice President and CFO

Webcast: The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at https://investors.kennametal.com/ - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block)

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com . Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

