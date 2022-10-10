C.A.R. partners with UC Center Sacramento to explore solutions to California's critical real estate issues

Protecting California homes from extreme heat and the social consequences of the state's housing crisis are among topics to be addressed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®' (C.A.R.) Center for California Real Estate (CCRE) is partnering with the University of California Center Sacramento to sponsor two upcoming events aimed at exploring solutions to critical issues in California real estate.

"Protecting California Homes from Extreme Heat," held via Zoom on Oct. 19, noon-1 p.m., is part of the UC Center Sacramento's (UCCS) weekly public lecture series by UC faculty on a variety of public policy issues. California's housing is unprepared for extreme heat today, and climate change will only increase in duration and intensity in the future. Featured speaker, Professor V. Kelly Turner, Assistant Professor of Urban Planning and Geography, UCLA Co-Director of the Luskin Center for Innovation, will discuss her recommended interconnected actions to protect Californians where they live:

Update habitability standards and residential building codes for a hotter future. Bolster funding for the installation and use of home cooling strategies. Address policy and programming gaps to protect the most heat-vulnerable populations.

Professor Turner's research addresses the relationship between institutions, urban design, and the environment. Dr. Turner's work on water resources has investigated the co-benefits of heat mitigation and water conservation through sustainable design. More recently, Professor Turner is investigating the role of policy, planning, and social norms in driving adoption of green versus grey stormwater control measures in several U.S. cities and the cumulative effects on watershed hydrology through a collaborative study.

The second event, "California's Housing Crisis: Policies for a More Affordable, Equitable and Sustainable Housing Future," will be held via Zoom and limited in-person seating on Nov. 9, 12 p.m.- 1 p.m. As California faces a housing crisis of extraordinary scale and complexity, high rents and home prices — coupled with the lingering impacts of the COVID pandemic — are contributing to housing insecurity and high rates of homelessness, which are all deepening racial inequality.

Dr. Carolina K. Reid, I. Donald Terner Distinguished Professor in Affordable Housing and Urban Policy in the Department of City and Regional Planning at the University of California at Berkeley, will review the origins of California's housing crisis, its implications, and lift up the policies that will be needed to chart a course to improved affordability, greater household stability, increased racial equity and reduced homelessness across the state.

Through its Center for California Real Estate, C.A.R. engages experts in substantive conversations to bring clarity to the policy challenges and economic opportunities that will shape the future of housing. Attendees will include UCCS students, legislative staff, employees of state agencies and departments, advocates and the general public.

Event details :



Protecting California Homes from Extreme Heat Wednesday, Oct. 19, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Zoom registration: https://uccs.ucdavis.edu/registrations/2022-October-19-Turner

California's Housing Crisis: Policies for a More Affordable, Equitable and Sustainable Housing Future Wednesday, Nov. 2, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

UC Center Sacramento, 1130 K Street, Rm. LL22

(916) 445-5100

Zoom registration: https://ucdavis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o02fm0LVQuKukBrwwt7tOA

In-person registration: https://uccs.ucdavis.edu/registrations/2022-November-9-Reid

The Center for California Real Estate (CCRE) (centerforcaliforniarealestate.org) is an institute from the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® dedicated to advancing real estate knowledge. The goal of the center is to arm C.A.R.'s 217,000 members with ideas that help them become more knowledgeable, professional, and insightful in their work as practitioners and stakeholders in the future of real estate. To fulfill this goal, CCRE regularly enlists the foremost experts on topics of pertinent interest to the industry.

UC Center Sacramento educates California's future leaders in the craft of politics and policymaking, while making the expertise of faculty of the nation's leading university available to decision-makers in the legislative and executive branches of government.

Leading the way...® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 217,000, members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

