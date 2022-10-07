FLOWERS FOODS ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED SOY IN CERTAIN TASTYKAKE AND MRS. FRESHLEY'S GLAZED PIES

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is voluntarily recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley's® glazed pies due to undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The products being recalled were distributed from Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 6, 2022 to retail and vending customers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The packages have either an "Enjoy By" date of 10/28/2022 through 11/07/2022 and/or product codes 307 2263 through 307 2274 printed on the front of the packages. The UPC codes are printed on the back of the packages.

The recall was initiated after discovering that certain pies were made with an ingredient containing soy, which is not listed on the product label. No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date.

Following is information about the products involved in the recall. People allergic to soy should not consume products if the "Enjoy By" dates, UPC and/or Product Codes below are printed on the package.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC # "ENJOY BY" DATES - or- PRODUCT CODES Mrs. Freshley's Apple Fruit Pie 0-72250-00817-4 0-72250-07393-6 Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, and Nov. 7 307 2263 through 307 2274 Mrs. Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pie 0-72250-00815-0 Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, and Nov. 7 307 2263 through 307 2274 Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie 0-25600-00972-7 Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, and Nov. 7 307 2263 through 307 2274 Tastykake Glazed Caramel Apple Pie 0-25600-08618-6 Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, and Nov. 7 307 2263 through 307 2274 Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie 0-25600-00969-7 Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, and Nov. 7 307 2263 through 307 2274 Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie 0-25600-00967-3 Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, and Nov. 7 307 2263 through 307 2274 Tastykake Variety Glazed Pie Shipper – contains: - Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie - Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie - Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie 0-72250-00817-4 0-25600-00969-7 0-25600-00967-3 Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, and Nov. 7 307 2263 through 307 2274

Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers .

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

