Meet the Mouse! Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream I Airplane Private Viewing Party Reception & Lecture at The Palm Springs Air Museum

Be among the first to celebrate this historic plane and hear Disney Archivist Ed Ovalle Speak on the History of the Airplane

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exclusive Private Viewing Party for Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream I plane takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 5:30 PM at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Disney Archivist Ed Ovalle will speak about the airplane's history. Beer, wine, soft drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served. Admission is $50 for the general public, $40 for Palm Springs Air Museum members and for D23 Gold Members. Please call 760-778-6251 to reserve your tickets or email Heather@PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org

The Gulfstream Jet will then go on display for the general public starting Sunday, October 16. In addition, a new exhibit will be constructed at the Museum and open on Walt Disney's birthday, December 5, 2022. Palm Spring Air Museum, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the role this iconic plane has played throughout the Company's history.

About Palm Springs Air Museum

The Palm Springs Air Museum is a living history museum that contains over 75 vintage airframes. he Museum is open daily from 10 am until 5 PM. Kids 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission.

About the Walt Disney Archives

For more than 50 years, the Walt Disney Archives has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company's history, including original scripts, movie props and costumes, Walt Disney's correspondence and script notes, theme park artifacts, merchandise, millions of archival photographs, and many of Walt's personal effects. Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is an educational non-profit organization whose mission is to Preserve, Educate and Honor.

