Cornell Communications Introduces New Nurse Call Capabilities and Expands Marketing and Sales Reach to Major Senior Care Providers

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell Communications recently announced an expanded feature set for its flagship nurse call solution, InFORM™ A I Mobile that transforms operational efficiency and financial return. In addition, to support its new product features and better serve the needs of major senior care providers, it has expanded its marketing and sales organization.

InFORM™ A I Mobile from Cornell Communications is a data-driven nurse call system specifically designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency. (PRNewswire)

Cornell, a Milwaukee-based developer and manufacturer of nurse call solutions, has installed more than 20,000 emergency response systems across North America. Cornell offers a broad range of nurse call solutions within the InFORM™ product family, designed for every budget and every level of senior care.

Transformative Nurse Call Solution Is an Operational Efficiency and Financial Gamechanger

Cornell's advanced nurse call solution, InFORM™ A I Mobile, sets a new standard for interactive and accountable communication for senior care centers of all sizes. "Our goal was to design a nurse call system that not only increased resident safety, but also generated real-time operational data and reports that would support a ROI for every customer," says JJ Johnson, Cornell CEO.

InFORM™ A I Mobile customers report that Cornell's solution supports resident recruitment, satisfaction and retention, helps increase staff productivity and reduce turnover, while objectively justifying price-based care decisions.

To further enhance the system's value, newly released features include EHR and fire panel interfaces with selected vendors/providers and a two-way resident voice capability. "Because it uses a dynamic gateway architecture, InFORM™ A I Mobile can provide interoperability with other solutions for information sharing and greater customer efficiency with minimal customization," according to Alper Dortbudak, Cornell Chief Technology Officer. "By incorporating the latest web-based interface technology and standards, these connections can be made quickly and economically."

Cornell Supports Multi-Facility Enterprises With Expanded, Dedicated Team

Cornell also provides a range of services for multi-facility enterprises; 24/7 live technical support, remote monitoring and maintenance, daily local and cloud data back-up and annual software and server agreements. Expanded support will now include a customer service team dedicated solely to major senior care providers.

Staff additions include Kyle Keeker, Vice President Direct Sales. Keeker has a rich background in the IT industry including large system installation and support. He will oversee both direct sales and installation of InFORM™ A I Mobile systems. Joining Keeker's team is a National Sales Manager, who will introduce Cornell solutions to the major providers of senior care across North America.

Cornell also will continue to distribute InFORM™ nurse call solutions with its 1000+ strong low voltage contractors that distribute and install fire alarms, security systems, telephony and IT networks.

For more information about InFORM™ A I Mobile and Cornell's other emergency response communication systems, call 1-800-558-8957 for a free demonstration or visit www.cornell.com.

About Cornell Communications

Cornell Communications, located in Milwaukee, Wis., is the leading provider of emergency response systems. For more than 40 years, Cornell has been innovating and manufacturing cutting-edge technology for nurse call and Area of Refuge (AOR) applications. Every solution is designed for ease of installation, high reliability, low cost of ownership and non-obsolescence. Cornell's longevity is attributed to providing high value solutions, while maintaining the customer intimacy that is so important to its nationwide customers.

