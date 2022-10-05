WE GET BY WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS: A NEW PREGNANCY APP BUILT TO IMPROVE THE WAY WE CARE FOR OUR EXPECTING LOVED ONES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH ON iOS & ANDROID

WE GET BY WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS: A NEW PREGNANCY APP BUILT TO IMPROVE THE WAY WE CARE FOR OUR EXPECTING LOVED ONES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH ON iOS & ANDROID

Introducing Bumpdate, a Revolutionary Private Social Platform for Expecting and Existing Parents

Created by New Mom, Former Tech Executive

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumpdate is transforming the way we embrace pregnancy as the first-ever private social networking mobile app made for expecting parents to share their journeys with their loved ones. The app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play . Research shows that friendship and support from your village can improve the well-being of those who are pregnant and postpartum. The app encourages connection and social support for these individuals who are statistically at a higher risk of experiencing mental health challenges. As a private platform, Bumpdate makes it easy for selected family and friends to check in when it matters most by following expected due dates, an easy-to-read trimester meter, real-time pregnancy calculations by weeks and days, children's ages and birthdays.

"Plenty of pregnancy tracker apps tell you if your baby is a peach or a cantaloupe, but no app helps you remember the important details about those closest to you, until now," explains Gabrielle Iorio Sylk, Bumpdate Founder and former VP of Operations for a tech startup.

The Bumpdate concept emerged when Gabrielle and her friends became parents during the global pandemic. As a first time mom she realized just how much it meant when she received a simple text while sitting in the doctor's office lobby, alone, awaiting a nerve wracking appointment. She wanted to make it easy for friends to remember to check in during important milestones. Gabrielle gave birth to her son and began her next labor of love – Bumpdate.

Bumpdate's featured episode on The Bizzimumzi Podcast goes LIVE today! Click here to listen . Bumpdate believes deeply in the power of community and has teamed up with like-missioned brands, some of which include: Moms on Call , Tinybeans , Yumble , HATCH , nēmah , The Dairy Fairy , Bibs and GöBe – all organizations who support expecting and growing families. Back to back giveaways for the month of October will be announced on Instagram .

For more details view our media package here and contact hello@bumpdateapp.com .

About Bumpdate

Bumpdate is the first-ever app made for expecting parents to privately share key details about their pregnancies and growing families with their loved ones. Expected due dates, an easy-to-read trimester meter, real-time pregnancy calculations by weeks and days, children's ages and birthdays, product recommendations and more – all in one place and only accessible by selected friends and family. With Bumpdate, loved ones can check in when it matters most and be the friend who remembers. Watch this 1 minute video and visit bumpdateapp.com to learn more. For additional information, contact hello@bumpdateapp.com . Bumpdate is free to download on the App Store and Google Play . Follow @bumpdateapp on Instagram and #shareyourjourney

View original content:

SOURCE Bumpdate