Rockbridge Growth Equity Named to Inc.'s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

DETROIT, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Growth Equity, a partnership-oriented middle market private equity firm with a differentiated approach to building and growing companies, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with records of success backing entrepreneurs.

Rockbridge Growth Equity Logo (PRNewswire)

The final list recognizes investment firms that entrepreneurs collaborate with and trust as they receive the financial support they need to help drive growth. All the firms on the list have remained actively involved with the businesses they invest in for at least one year post-investment.

"We are honored to be named to Inc.'s list of Founder-Friendly Investors, and credit our talented team for leading us to this achievement," said Kevin Prokop, Managing Partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. "Since our founding in 2007, we have cultivated a range of successful partnerships with both burgeoning entrepreneurs and established businesses navigating the next stage of growth, and we see this recognition from Inc. as validation of our relationship-based and long-term approach."

"Serving as an investor, partner and catalyst for founder-owned businesses has always been a key element of our strategy," said Brian Hermelin, Managing Partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. "We thank Inc. for recognizing Rockbridge Growth Equity as an investment partner that founders can trust with their companies."

Since its founding in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity has partnered and invested in 18 portfolio companies, with five active platform investments in founder-led companies, including one platform investment made this year in The Nest Schools.

"Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a middle market private equity firm committed to helping both founder-operated and established companies accelerate growth and build long-term, sustainable value. Rockbridge Growth Equity combines the flexibility of a financial sponsor with the benefits of strategic partnership by leveraging the firm's relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, which provides access to industry and functional expertise. As of year-end 2021, Rockbridge Growth Equity has regulatory assets under management of over $1.2 billion across its target sectors: e-Commerce and Marketing Services, Financial Services and Fintech, Tech-Enabled Products and Services, and Digital Media. For more information, please visit www.rbequity.com.

Disclaimer

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based upon their track record, reputation, leadership and founder references. Rockbridge Growth Equity is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. Like all entrants, Rockbridge Growth Equity paid a fee to be considered for this award and pays a fee to Inc. Magazine to use the collateral associated with the use of the award and logo. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Rockbridge Growth Equity's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Rockbridge Growth Equity. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

CONTACT:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

or

Megan Bowman

616-780-1610

mbowman@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rockbridge Growth Equity