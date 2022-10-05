REVIVER™ ANNOUNCES PASSAGE OF DIGITAL LICENSE PLATE APPROVAL LEGISLATION IN CALIFORNIA (AB-984), ENABLING PERMANENT STATEWIDE ADOPTION

Reviver's suite of products now available in California for all vehicle owners.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver, a technology company and developer of the digital license plate, today announced the passage of the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984). The bill requires the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to authorize devices meeting specified criteria as alternatives to conventional license plates, stickers, tabs, and registration cards, and also establishes requirements for piloting and adopting new alternative devices for vehicle licensing. This enables all vehicle owners in California to utilize Reviver's suite of products as alternatives to conventional license plates, stickers, tabs, and registration cards issued by the California DMV.

https://reviver.com/ (PRNewswire)

Preceding passage of this new legislation, the California DMV, under Senate Bill 806, conducted a pilot program to evaluate the use of vehicle licensing alternatives. Approximately 10,000 California drivers have already purchased the RPlate™ as part of this pilot program, which has successfully delivered automated and integrated technologies to California vehicle owners in an effort to modernize the DMV. Additionally, in a collaboration with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the program tested the operational capability and functionality of three products to determine the cost-effectiveness and feasibility of statewide implementation.

"Californians are known to be early adopters of emerging innovative technologies. We welcome new opportunities to automate and integrate as many parts of our lives as possible, enabling us to streamline mundane tasks and stay connected. Our cars are no exception," said Neville Boston, Reviver Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "We'd like to thank Assemblymember Lori. D. Wilson for spearheading this important bill, as well as our previous authors and many diverse partners for their help in reaching this exciting milestone. We are especially grateful to the California Black Chamber of Commerce, California New Car Dealers Association, Silicon Valley Leadership Group, and the California Police Chiefs Association. Without their unwavering support, this wouldn't be possible."

"In 2013, I authored SB 806, a bill that authorized an alternative device pilot program with the CA DMV and sparked the evolution of the digital license plate, " said Senator Ben Hueso. "AB 984 enroots a successful pilot program and exemplifies California's leadership in technological innovation, while maintaining the integrity of thoughtful security, privacy, and convenience."

Now available in California, the RPlate – Reviver's consumer digital license plate product – offers two device options enabling vehicle owners to connect their vehicle with a suite of services including in-app registration renewal, visual personalization, vehicle location services, and security features such as easily reporting a vehicle as stolen. The RPlate battery-powered version, which is available to all consumers, is a self-installed model with a replaceable 5-year battery available at $19.95/month. The RPlate hard-wired version is currently only offered to commercial businesses and features a hard-wired, professionally installed model with integrated telematics features and a backlit display, at $24.95/month.

Commercial fleet businesses in California are now able to access digital license plates via RFleet, which bundles the hard-wired RPlate along with the RFleet Software Dashboard. RFleet offers a suite of features tailored to businesses managing vehicle fleets, including automated vehicle registration and compliance, batch registration renewal, as well as a robust set of telematics and safety features, including geo-fencing and mileage tracking.

"California is home to the rapidly growing technology of digital license plates," said Majority Leader Emeritus Hertzberg. "California has always been a place for innovation and opportunity, and AB 984 shows how we can use technology to improve compliance, offer convenience, and develop industry standards."

Reviver's digital license plates are currently legal for sale and DMV registration in California, Michigan, Arizona, and Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. More than 10 additional U.S. states are in various stages of adoption.

ABOUT REVIVER

Reviver™ is a technology company on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As developer of the world's first digital license plate platform, Reviver products transform the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience, and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver's digital license plates are legal for sale in Arizona, California, and Michigan, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in Northern California. For more information, visit www.reviver.com

Media Contact

Matt Jaffe

matt@relativity.ventures

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reviver