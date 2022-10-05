Chamberlain Secure View™ Garage Door Opener Wins Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Reno Award

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain®, an innovator in garage door openers and smart home access technologies powered by myQ®, announced that its Chamberlain B6753T Secure View™ Camera Ultra-Quiet LED Wi-Fi Battery Backup Garage Door Opener has won the first Good Housekeeping's Home Renovation Awards in the Garage Wonders category.

The first garage door opener with a built-in camera, the Chamberlain Secure View works with the myQ app so homeowners can check and SEE if they left the garage door open and close it – anytime, from anywhere. Today, more than 7 million people use the highly rated myQ app (4.8-star app store rating with over one million verified reviews) to control, secure and monitor their garage door. This innovative technology helps enhance the security of the garage and home with real-time alerts that let homeowners know if they left the garage door open. The app's Guest Access feature also provides a safer way to share access to the home – no need to share keys or codes. Additionally, myQ works with Amazon Key for convenient and secure in-garage delivery of packages and groceries.

"We are thrilled to have the Secure View garage door opener recognized for its superior quality and the unparalleled convenience and security it offers to homeowners," said Jackie Lorenty, Chamberlain's Executive Vice President, Residential Services & International. "The garage is the main entry point to the home for 70 percent of today's homeowners. Being able to monitor who is coming and going from the garage (kids, friends, extended family), while being able to control who you let in (the dog walker) or keep out (a family of raccoons), while you're home or away, makes the Secure View garage door opener a must have smart home device that puts homeowners in control and enhances the security of the home."

The award selection process was run by home building and engineering experts through the Good Housekeeping Institute Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab, a trusted resource for millions of homeowners looking to make their homes more beautiful, functional, safe and efficient. The Chamberlain Secure View garage door opener underwent months of rigorous testing in order to be considered for the Home Reno Award, including performance-based lab tests and in-home consumer reviews. Through more than 5,000 testing hours, Good Housekeeping experts and consumer testers took a close look at the scores of submissions that poured into the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab. Only products that truly make the home better — whether easier to operate, more energy-efficient, safer, more stylish or some combination of them all — earned a place on the Home Reno Award's list of winners.

The full list of 2022 categories and winners of the Good Housekeeping Home Reno Awards can be found here: www.goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2022.

The Chamberlain Secure View is available for purchase at leading home improvement and online retailers including Amazon.com, Do it Best, The Home Depot, Lowes and Menards. To learn more about the Chamberlain Secure View, and Chamberlain's whole line of smart garage door openers and smart home access devices, please visit https://www.chamberlain.com.

