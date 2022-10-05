BOW RIVER CAPITAL HIRES PRIVATE EQUITY VETERAN RICHARD THACKRAY AS PRESIDENT

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that Richard Thackray has joined the firm as President. In this role, Mr. Thackray is working closely with Bow River Capital Founder and CEO Blair Richardson and the firm's leadership team to ensure Bow River's continued success. He is a member of the firm's Executive and Management Committees.

Mr. Thackray brings more than 25 years of private equity experience as an investor, board member, founder, and adviser. Most recently, he was a Managing Director at Partners Group where he oversaw strategy and performance of its US portfolio of 24 companies employing more than 125,000 people. Prior to Partners Group, Mr. Thackray was instrumental in building Europe's first cross-border online financial institution and led several significant transactions in the US and Europe. Previously, he built Heidrick & Struggles' Private Markets practice. Earlier in his career, Mr. Thackray worked at Boston Consulting Group and served as an officer in the Royal Navy.

"Richard's institutional investment experience, leadership skills and strategic acumen will be enormously beneficial to the Bow River team and to our investors," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Blair Richardson. "Bow River's four investment platforms and growing investor base will benefit from Richard's experience. I have no doubt that he will be instrumental to our continued growth and success."

Mr. Thackray is a graduate of Britannia Royal Naval College, the University of London and received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"As an employee-owned firm offering differentiated investment strategies, Bow River is uniquely positioned to become the preeminent private equity firm in the region," Mr. Thackray said. "I'm thrilled to be working with Blair and the Bow River team to ensure the firm's continued success."

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

