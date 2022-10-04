OLIVER WYMAN OPENS NEW ACTUARIAL OFFICE IN HONG KONG AND APPOINTS MARCO WARMELINK AS HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC ACTUARIAL PRACTICE

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), announced today the establishment of a new actuarial practice in the Asia Pacific region and that Marco Warmelink, based in Hong Kong, will lead the team.

"This represents a key milestone in growing our global actuarial practice. We see Asia as an important opportunity to serve our expanding client base, including companies with an existing presence in the region and those that have recently expanded into Asia or plan to do so. We're proud of our continued growth and consistent, high-quality service to our clients, and are looking forward to the contributions Marco Warmelink will bring to our team," said David Weinsier, US Insurance Actuarial Practice Leader, Oliver Wyman.

"I'm honored and excited to join Oliver Wyman and to lead the Asia Pacific actuarial team," said Marco Warmelink, Partner and Asia Pacific Actuarial Practice Leader. "We're looking forward to bringing deep industry knowledge and specialized expertise to Oliver Wyman's clients and partnering with them to deliver sustainable, profitable growth."

Marco Warmelink has more than 25 years of experience in the life insurance industry, with over 18 years in the Asia Pacific market. Before joining Oliver Wyman, Warmelink was a Partner at KPMG in Hong Kong, where he grew a large actuarial team covering Hong Kong and China. Prior to working at KPMG, he held several senior executive roles, including Chief Risk Officer for ING. Warmelink holds a master's degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Amsterdam. He is a Member of both the Dutch Actuarial Society ("AAG") and the Hong Kong Actuarial Society.

