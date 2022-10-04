Lucid Software Integrates with ServiceNow to Increase Optimization Across Application Portfolios

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced a new integration with ServiceNow. This integration, that combines the power of Lucidchart, Lucid's intelligent diagramming platform, and the ServiceNow® Application Portfolio Management (APM) solution, is now available in the ServiceNow Store.

The integration is built on Lucid's newly-expanded API and will allow users to automatically generate Lucidchart diagrams from their ServiceNow® APM data. This makes it easier than ever to quickly visualize and understand dependencies, redundancies and opportunities for optimization across an application portfolio.

"We're excited for the new functionality our expanded API offers to our integration partners to help them build and deliver powerful solutions for their customers," said Dan Lawyer, CPO at Lucid. "In today's hyper-digital workplace, teams need solutions that cut through the complexity and work where they work. This new integration with ServiceNow will bring visual collaboration right into our mutual users' existing workflows, enabling them to more quickly achieve alignment and accelerate innovation and productivity."

With Lucid's powerful data-driven visuals and advanced customization, dynamic diagrams in Lucidchart enable architects to quickly visualize both current and potential future states for their application portfolios. Users can also more effectively understand how different apps work together, making it easier than ever to manage apps and subscriptions and communicate application management strategy across teams and stakeholders.

This integration between Lucidchart and ServiceNow continues to build on the extensive integrations available across the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, bringing the power of visuals right to teams' everyday workflows. Integrations with enterprise tech industry leaders, including Google, Atlassian and Microsoft, empower teams to better utilize and maximize their tech stack.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is a leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark and Lucidscale—teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

