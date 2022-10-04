ABT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Abbott Laboratories Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Abbott common stock during the period from February 19, 2021, to June 8, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants touted the strength of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth, despite knowing that the facility that manufactured those products was in flagrant violations of United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") health, safety, and manufacturing regulations. The complaint further alleges that defendants willfully or recklessly concealed these violations from investors, even though the violations put Abbott's infant formula business in dire jeopardy and left the Company exposed to a risk of severe regulatory action, including the recall of its products and closure of the Sturgis facility. Indeed, according to the complaint, defendants received direct warnings, communications, FDA inspection reports, and consumer complaints identifying in detail the safety and regulatory violations that were rampant at the Sturgis facility.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Abbott you have until October 31, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

