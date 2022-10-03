TC BioPharm to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that management will be presenting at the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference and LD MICRO Main Event XV.

TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm) (PRNewswire)

TC BioPharm management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each event or by contacting TC BioPharm directly at IR@tcbiopharm.com

Upcoming Conferences

The Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Wednesday October 12, 2022

8:00 AM (ET)

Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida

For more information, visit the conference's website.

LD MICRO Main Event XV

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

8:30 AM (PT)

Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, California

For more information, visit the conference's website.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TC BioPharm