SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc. - WBD

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc. ("WBD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WBD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether WBD and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 17, 2021, AT&T, Inc. ("AT&T") and Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") issued a press release announcing a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia's "premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a premier, standalone global entertainment company" (the "Merger"). On February 4, 2022, a definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Merger. On March 11, 2022, Discovery shareholders overwhelming voted to approve the Merger, which subsequently closed on April 8, 2022. On April 11, 2022, shares of the combined company WBD began trading on the NASDAQ. Investors subsequently learned, though a series of post-Merger disclosures, that: (i) WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming business had an unacceptable churn rate that made the business not "viable" unless reversed; (ii) WarnerMedia was overinvesting in entertainment content for streaming, without sufficient concern for return on investment; (iii) WarnerMedia had a business model to grow the number of subscribers to its streaming service without regard to cost or profitability; and (iv) WarnerMedia had overstated the number of subscribers to HBO Max by as many as 10 million subscribers, by including as subscribers AT&T customers who had received bundled access to HBO Max, but had not signed onto the service.

