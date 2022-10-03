BLACK ENTERPRISE Unveils Distinguished List of 40 Under 40 Honorees

The 2022 class of honorees has made tremendous strides across various disciplines, from tech to social justice to the arts

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 10 million unique visitors per month, announced its second annual list of 40 Under 40 honorees, highlighting an illustrious group of young Black leaders in tech, business, arts and entertainment, finance, media, fashion and beauty, social impact, and sports.

This dynamic roster of disruptors, innovators, and trailblazers has paved a pathway to power and success before their 40th birthdays. Some have demonstrated extraordinary creative talent and business prowess, while others use their voice to amplify Black stories or are dedicated to creating social change. Collectively, they are changing the world at local, national, and global levels. The honorees were selected through an internal editorial process based on merit, demonstrated leadership, and notable achievements in their fields.

"We are excited to celebrate the 40 Under 40 honorees for their outstanding achievements," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "As we continue to evolve as a company, we want to ensure that we are uplifting the next generation of leaders while staying true to our core values: building generational wealth and driving economic advancement among Black Americans."

"Driven by purpose and passion, the BE 40 Under 40 honorees are using innovation and creativity to find solutions, build a better future, and bring inspiration in the darkest times. They represent the best of our generation," said BLACK ENTERPRISE Deputy Digital Editor Selena Hill. "They possess the same ambition, grit, and vigor that Earl G. Graves Sr. had when he launched BLACK ENTERPRISE in 1970 at the age of 35."

BLACK ENTERPRISE will celebrate the honorees at the 40 Under 40 Dinner, a private, invite-only ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at City Winery New York, thanks to title sponsor Now and Later, presenting sponsor Amazon Web Services, platinum sponsor Walmart, and Lobos 1707. The celebration will culminate with the 40 Under 40 Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Meet the 2022 BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Honorees:

TECH

TJ Adeshola – Head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter

LaDavia Drane – Director & Global Leader, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Amazon Web Services

Jackson Georges, Jr. – Partner, Growth, CapitalG

Iddris Sandu – Founder, SLABS Inc.

Kimberly Wilson – Founder & CEO, HUED

BUSINESS

Johnny Bailey –Founder & CEO, ShineHard Family

Aisha "Pinky" Cole – Founder, Slutty Vegan

Kelvin "PJKev" Mensah –Co-Founder, Approved Jets

Regine Moore – Director of Constituent Relations, Walmart

Sevetri Wilson – Founder, Resilia

FINANCE

Shaquanna "Ms. Business" Brooks – CEO, Brooks Alliance L.L.C .

Darren Dixon – Fund Manager; Former Partner, Goldman Sachs

Tiffany James – Founder, Modernblkgirl

Teri Ijeoma – Founder, Trade and Travel Program

Ermias Tadesse and Cheick Camara – Co-Founders, BlackGen Capital

SPORTS

Simone Biles – Olympic Gymnast

Stephen Curry – 4x NBA Champion, 2x MVP; CEO, SC30 Inc.

LeBron James – 4x NBA Champion, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist

Candace Parker – 2X WNBA Champion

Russell Wilson – Super Bowl Champion and Philanthropist

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Coogler – Filmmaker

Robyn Rihanna Fenty – Musical Artist, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist

Chloe and Halle Bailey – Musical Artists, Actresses, and Producers

Nyla Hayes – NFT artist

Marsai Martin – Actress and Producer

MEDIA

Rashaad Lambert – SEVP, Forbes; Founder, For(bes) The Culture

Jamila Mustafa – Award-winning Journalist, Host, and Actress

Angelica "Angie" Nwandu – Founder & CEO, The Shade Room

Tashara Parker – Emmy Award-winning News Anchor and Founder, Loud Women Lead

Taylor Rooks – Broadcast Sports Journalist and Host, Bleacher Report; Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime

FASHION AND BEAUTY

Melissa Butler – Founder & CEO, The Lip Bar

Alexander-Julian "AJ" Gibbson – Creative Director, Visual Artist, and Celebrity Stylist

Romeo Hunte – Founder, Romeo Hunte New York

Kerby Jean-Raymond – Founder, Pyer Moss

KJ Miller –CEO & Co-founder, Mented Cosmetics

SOCIAL IMPACT

Jamira Burley – Activist and Worldwide Education Strategic Lead, Apple

Mari "Little Miss Flint" Copeny – Activist and Teen Miss Michigan Earth 2022

Cierra Kaler-Jones – Founder & Director, Unlock Your Story

Renee Bracey Sherman –Founder & Executive Director, We Testify

Jeffery Wallace – Commissioner; President & CEO, LeadersUp

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the premier resource for success- and business-minded Black Americans. Since 1970, the publication has empowered professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs with essential tools and information to advance their careers, excel in business, and build generational wealth. Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE is recognized as the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 10 million monthly page views and 7 million monthly unique visitors. The outlet also serves its audience through signature events and multiple linear and digital channels. To learn more, visit www.BlackEnterprise.com and follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

