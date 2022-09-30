Jeff Morrison, VP of Strategic Solutions at Medical Leverage, a communications company, Accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

CARY, N.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Leverage (ml) is proud to be marking over 2 decades of leadership within the medical communications community. Through its history, ml has led its clients with insight, strategy, and a commitment to excellence. Implementing its vision of elevating healthcare communication through education, the vice president of Strategic Solutions, Jeff Morrison, has joined Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who are defining the future of business.

Jeff was selected based on the depth and diversity of his experience and his track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics.

"On behalf of everyone who works at ml, I am honored and excited to have been invited to be a member of such a high-value and respected community of business leaders held within Fast Company. I am hopeful to benefit from others' experience and wisdom through active participation, helping us to better serve our clients and the medical communications community."

To learn more about ml, its work, and how the company is helping achieve success for its clients, please visit www.medicalleverage.com. Further, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage

ABOUT MEDICAL LEVERAGE

medical leverage is a 20-year-old, full-service, medical communications company that provides medical, marketing, and sales training solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers. We know that behind every program and project, there is a product; and behind every healthcare professional, there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

