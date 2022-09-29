WOODSTOCK PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION SET TO HOST GOLF TOURNAMENT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR POLICE OFFICER'S SON

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodstock Public Safety Foundation is excited to announce its upcoming charitable golf tournament to raise funds for a Woodstock Police Officer's 6-year old son, Ezra, who is currently battling cancer.

The 7th annual WPSF golf tournament will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Bridge Mill Athletic Club in Canton, GA. For a 3rd year, the Bierenbaum Family Foundation will partner with the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation as the presenting sponsor for the event. "We greatly appreciate the continued support of the Bierenbaum Family Foundation" says Shane Bonebrake, president of the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation. "Their generosity has helped us to give back to our first responders" he continued. "This will be the third straight year The Bierenbaum Family Foundation has sponsored the annual golf tournament and are honored to support the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation and the service men and women who risk everything to protect and serve our community." says Grant Jaax, CIO of Mongo Holdings.

Approximately 130 players will tee off at 9:00 that morning and will play a championship course known for its beauty and design. A tournament catered to Ezra's love for dinosaurs, players will come upon a Jurassic Park themed Hole 18 dedicated to Ezra.

The 7th annual golf tournament is anticipated to be the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation's most successful golf tournament to date.

Ezra King is the 6-year-old son of Woodstock Police Officer, Travis King, who was first diagnosed with cancer at just 18-months old. Ezra has been on treatments and various forms of chemotherapy since his diagnosis. In late August, doctors determined that Ezra's current chemo was no longer effective and tumor growth was significant enough for emergency surgery. Due to complication, the surgery was declared unsuccessful by doctors. As such, Officer King and his wife, Ramona, will explore next options.

100% of the proceeds from the golf tournament will go to help the King family with everyday bills, medical bills, and the possibility of traveling long distance for further treatment.

The Woodstock Public Safety Foundation is a Georgia 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All its funding goes directly to its supported programs.

For more information on the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation, please visit www.woodstockga.gov/psfoundation

For information on our upcoming Car Show for Ezra King or for information on contributing to our cause, please visit https://woodstockpublicsafetyfoundation.square.site/

