MetroPlusHealth Names Erin M. Drinkwater New Chief of Government Relations & Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth , New York City's high-quality, affordable health plan, announced the appointment of Erin M. Drinkwater as its first Chief of Government Relations & Strategic Partnerships, reporting to Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO. In her role, Ms. Drinkwater will be responsible for developing relationships with local and state elected officials and other external stakeholders to advance MetroPlusHealth's mission and goals of being an equity advocate for New York City's underserved communities through local, state, and federal legislation.

Ms. Drinkwater joins MetroPlusHealth with over 20 years in the government and nonprofit sector. Her experience includes legislative advocacy, policy analysis, and management at the intersection of policy, politics, social justice, and equality advocacy. Prior to her transition to the health care sector, Ms. Drinkwater served as the Deputy Commissioner of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs at the NYC Department of Social Services, where she was the agency's intergovernmental representative to federal, state, and local government bodies on legislative and policy matters, and negotiated more than 50 Local Laws and multiple State Laws and testified in numerous hearings. In this capacity, she also oversaw dedicated Community and Government relations teams that worked with communities across York City to serve New Yorkers in need.

"We are excited to welcome Erin Drinkwater to the Executive Leadership Team at MetroPlusHealth. Erin's experience in public service as a strategist, activist, advocate and change maker will be critical as we continue collaborating closely with elected officials, community leaders, and key decision-makers in New York City," said Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "Erin's work in government and nonprofits enables MetroPlusHealth to play a greater role as a health care leader in New York City."

"I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at MetroPlusHealth to advance the goal of providing low to no cost, high-quality health care," said Erin Drinkwater, Chief of Government Relations & Strategic Partnerships at MetroPlusHealth. "Throughout my career, I have been focused on making government programs and services more accessible. I look forward to bringing my decades of experience serving New Yorkers in need to my new role."

Ms. Drinkwater is an active Board Member for the Brooklyn Community Board 1 and Fairview Lake YMCA Camps. Erin has a bachelor's degree in Sociology: Social and Political Policy and a master's Certificate in Conflict Resolution and Peace Studies from Duquesne University. Additionally, she holds a Master of Science in Urban Policy Analysis and Management from Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy at the New School.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 680,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

