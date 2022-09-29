Doble Releases PowerBase™ Web Viewer Feature for Access to Asset and Test Data Anytime, Anywhere

New web-based PowerBase viewer streamlines office-to-field processes and expands team access to critical maintenance and engineering records

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced the release of the Doble PowerBase™ Web Viewer. The new web-based version of the Doble PowerBase application gives field technicians, engineers and supervisors on-demand access to data and reports through the convenience of a web browser. More team members can view critical records from anywhere, without needing to log into the network client application or purchase additional licenses.

"Today's power and utility teams need fast, reliable and easy access to information, whether active or archival, to make the right decisions and do their jobs well," said Joe Stevenson, product marketing manager of protection software at Doble Engineering Company. "Our new PowerBase Web Viewer gives teams the ability to access the data, whether working in the field or after-hours to review details that matter to them in that moment. It's a great tool for supervisors who can use their smart phone or other mobile device to quickly review and approve or reject maintenance results and intervene in matters that require immediate attention."

The PowerBase Web Viewer quickly synchronizes data and reports whenever edits and updates are made in the desktop application. The modern user interface (UI) accurately replicates that of the desktop version but with enhanced dashboards, while retaining the core functionality that users expect. Settings files can be uploaded or downloaded directly from the UI and users can easily run or print saved reports. Test results generated from Doble Protection Suite™ and Doble RTS™ protection test software can be opened for viewing granular asset performance and historical test data.

PowerBase software provides a central source for tracking lifecycle maintenance records of power system components universally, including CT/PT, breaker, transformer, battery and any other asset or device type. Users can view and organize important data from various applications, spreadsheets and files for easy documentation, reporting and auditing. The Web Viewer adds to the already expansive feature set of the PowerBase product. This enhancement is available to customers with annual software maintenance and support in active status. Additional features and functionality of the web application are already planned for future releases.

For more information on the PowerBase Web Viewer and how it creates a clear view of your system testing and maintenance operations, please visit the website.

