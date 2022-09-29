American Payroll Association's Annual Survey Finds Majority of Employees Have Instant Access to Pay and Benefits Information

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-three percent of employees have instant access to their pay and benefits information, according to results from the 2022 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA) during National Payroll Week.

"Finances are one of the biggest sources of stress that people face on a regular basis, and it affects all aspects of their overall health," said Jarik Conrad, vice president, human insights at UKG. "By providing tools that help anticipate and access pay, create budgets, track progress against savings goals, and enhance overall financial literacy, organizations can turn payroll into a strategic extension of their culture and benefits that directly improves their peoples' lives."

The annual survey asked, "Does your employer provide an employee self-service portal, where you can access your pay and benefits information online?" More than 83 percent of respondents indicated their employer provides a self-service portal.

"Payroll is the foundation of the employer-employee relationship," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex. "When errors occur, it erodes trust and can put employees in a difficult position to meet their financial obligations. Allowing employees visibility into their paycheck prior to processing is a trend we will continue to see adopted within the payroll industry to help avoid surprises or delays on payday.".

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, celebrated from September 5 – 9. More than 29,000 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

