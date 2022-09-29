HYBRID (Live and Virtual)

NOVEMBER 3 - 20, 2022

Opening Night Gala, Centerpiece, and Closing Night Films Announced

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) has started the countdown for its 17th edition, which will be in hybrid format ( in Seattle theaters and online ) from November 3–20. The largest South Asian film festival in the United States, TSAFF focuses on screening high caliber films that explore social justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, and gender equality.

Tasveer 2022 Logo (PRNewswire)

The 17th Annual Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Co-Founder and Executive Director of the festival, Rita Meher, says, "For the organization's 20th anniversary, we celebrate the grandest TSAFF yet, while we bring the community together in person again. Some highlights include the Cannes-winning documentary All That Breathes, which Tasveer alumni Shaunak Sen will attend in person. We are also excited to World Premiere the latest Tasveer Film Fund films, which will be presented in collaboration with Netflix."

TSAFF's Opening Night Gala Film is FOUR SAMOSAS

Four Samosas tells the story of creatively blocked and wannabe rapper Vinny (Potula), who devises a plan with his friends to steal his soon-to-be-married ex-girlfriend's family diamonds from her father's supermarket safe in order to stop the wedding.

Directed by Ravi Kapoor (Miss India America), it stars Venk Potula, Sonal Shah, Sharmita Bhattacharya, Nirvan Patnaik, and Karan Soni, who will all be in attendance.

"What an honor and privilege to open Tasveer with Four Samosas," said director Ravi Kapoor. "We're all super excited to be attending. It's a festival that's long been on our radar as a place we'd love to share our film. We're ready to bring some big laughs and mad samosas to Seattle."

To celebrate the exciting return of the full-scale and in-person festival, TSAFF is giving film lovers a 25% discount for All Access (live + online) and 50% off virtual passes. AVAILABLE NOW at bit.ly/TSAFF_Pass

2022 Festival Highlights:

October 7 Festival Lineup Launch Event https://tasveerfestival.org November 3 Opening Night Gala - Red Carpet Reception, Four Samosas Screening, and Q&A November 4 Tasveer Emerald Showcase - All That Breathes November 5 Centerpiece Film - Goldfish November 13 Closing Night Gala - World Premiere of the Tasveer Film Fund Winners- Zindagi Dobara, Dos Bros Force, and Bepar. Followed by the Festival Awards Ceremony.

About Tasveer

Tasveer is a nonprofit social justice arts organization whose mission is to inspire social change through thought-provoking South Asian films, literature, and storytelling.

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) and the Tasveer Film Fund are generously supported by Netflix, Amazon, GeekWire, Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, 4Culture, The National Endowment for the Arts, Humanities WA, King County, and more.

Press Contact:

Four Samosas Key Still (PRNewswire)

