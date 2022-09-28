Vivera Receives 3rd Patent for ZICOH, Expanding Into $500B Prescription Market

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to announce the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a third U.S. Patent, No. 11,450,420, for ZICOH, securing the device's rights as a Secure Smart Dosing System with Automated Delivery, Measurement, and Management for Pills.

With a goal to end prescription drug misuse while improving patient prescription adherence, ZICOH is a dose-controlled, intelligent, electronic drug delivery device that integrates with ZICOH Connect, a synchronized, cloud-based software and solution as a service (SolaaS). With strong data organization and AI capabilities, ZICOH and ZICOH Connect are the first connected device and system of their kind, designed to collect and aggregate real-time prescribing data and generate actionable insights to facilitate prescription medication adherence, oversight, and compliance.

This third-issued patent differs from the device's two previously issued patents in that it specifically pertains to the dispensing of pills and includes tablets and capsules. The two previously issued USPTO patents granted to Vivera for ZICOH secure the device's rights as a secure, smart liquid and inhaler delivery device with automated dose delivery, measurement, and management.

ZICOH was initially developed as a tool to help stop the multi-billion-dollar opioid crisis and end addiction by preventing prescription medication misuse. Since then, it has evolved to be compatible with medications used for any indication.

"Securing this third patent is a major achievement," said Paul Edalat, CEO and Chairman of Vivera. "It allows ZICOH to dispense any pill, positioning and securing the device as a solution for the entire U.S. prescription pill market."

In 2021, approximately 4.69 billion prescriptions were dispensed in the U.S., with nearly $576.9 billion spent on medications—a number expected to grow to $635 billion by 2025. The majority of these medications are prescribed in pill form.

Vivera's Chief Scientific Advisor, Mehdi Hatamian, Ph.D., added, "This newly issued patent, focusing on delivering tablets and capsules, completes and complements ZICOH's intellectual property portfolio in its ability to deliver medications in multiple formats. This third patent expands ZICOH's applications and markets. ZICOH isn't only for prescription opioids; it can be used to dispense any medication."

"ZICOH has always been a smart solution poised to revolutionize prescription drug delivery," said Dr. Stephen J. McColgan, Chief Medical Officer of Vivera. "Now, with extended coverage from the device's newest issued patent, ZICOH will enable a more secure method of delivery for the most commonly prescribed types of medications."

The Company looks forward to continuing to expand ZICOH's global intellectual property portfolio with several additional patents in preparation, pending, and published.

